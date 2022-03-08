These 'Extremely Comfortable' Celeb-loved Sneakers Rarely Go on Sale — but They're 25% Off Right Now 

The shoes that make up your activewear wardrobe are just as important as the ones you wear to work or fancy occasions. After all, they're responsible for providing the support needed to help you through your workout, whether you're running, lifting, or hiking. Plus, as any fitness enthusiast knows, the wrong footwear can negatively impact your performance — or lead to injuries, which no one wants. That's why it's always a good idea to put your best foot forward in a quality pair of sneakers. That's why we're so excited to see that Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is holding a rare sale on some of its best-selling sneakers right now.