These 'Extremely Comfortable' Celeb-loved Sneakers Rarely Go on Sale — but They're 25% Off Right Now
The shoes that make up your activewear wardrobe are just as important as the ones you wear to work or fancy occasions. After all, they're responsible for providing the support needed to help you through your workout, whether you're running, lifting, or hiking. Plus, as any fitness enthusiast knows, the wrong footwear can negatively impact your performance — or lead to injuries, which no one wants. That's why it's always a good idea to put your best foot forward in a quality pair of sneakers. That's why we're so excited to see that Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is holding a rare sale on some of its best-selling sneakers right now.
For shoppers (many of whom are celebrities), APL is the trusted footwear brand for all of their athletic needs. In honor of International Women's Day, APL is offering 25 percent off sitewide for the entire day. The sale includes its best-selling women's, men's, and children's sneaker options, as well as its athletic slide sandals and new spring arrivals. To score the discount, make sure to enter the code IWD at checkout. Remember, the code is only applicable until 12:00 a.m. PST on March 9, so you'll have to act quickly for the best deals.
To buy: athleticpropulsionlabs.com, $120 (originally $160)
One pair that should be on your radar is the APL TechLoom Bliss, which both Chrissy Teigen and Oprah Winfrey have been spotted wearing. Dubbed "extremely comfortable" by reviewers, the laceless sneakers have a seamless, lightweight fit that easily slips onto your foot. But it doesn't sacrifice support for convenience. The sneakers' elastic strap and snug tongue keep your feet and ankles in place while also providing the right amount of flexibility to move with your stride.
Fans of the slip-on sneakers say the brand's shock-absorbing and cushioned Propelium midsole is supportive and "feels like walking on a cloud," as one shopper described it. They added, "I wear them every day and they never hurt my feet." Plus, the sneaker's rubber outsole is equipped with a traction pattern and crash pad for additional support.
According to shoppers, the athletic shoes can be used for a variety of workouts and activities. In fact, one reviewer said they were "so supportive" that they "honestly made running easier and less impactful." They've also earned a seal of approval from a pregnant nurse, who said the sneakers "are the most comfortable shoes I've ever owned" and that they "saved my feet."
The APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers are available in nearly 100 color and pattern options that not only make great workout shoes, but excellent travel shoes as well — especially if you're headed somewhere with a lot of walking.
Keep scrolling for the other comfortable yet stylish APL shoes that you can score for 25 percent off today. In fact, several pairs have been donned by Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jenna Dewan, and more.
