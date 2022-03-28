This $11 Flight Attendant Hack Gets You More Legroom on Planes Every Time

For another customer, the footrest "took the pressure off the feet and the knees and I [had] an extremely comfortable ride. I didn't need to recline my seat to try to get pressure off the legs as I'd normally have to do." And if you don't like wearing compression socks while flying, another wrote that it's done a "great job at alleviating swelling" in their feet and ankles. A third reviewer shared that it "made things so much more comfortable" for them by providing "immediate relief" while flying. Additionally, it took the pressure off of one traveler's "back, hips, knees and butt," and made them "10 times more comfortable" because they could elevate their feet, even just by a few inches, and change their sitting position.