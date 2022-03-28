This $11 Flight Attendant Hack Gets You More Legroom on Planes Every Time
It's rare to have ample legroom on an airplane, without having to splurge for a seat upgrade, that is. Cramming your feet around your personal bag and a crowded row of seatmates while having to sit upright for a prolonged period of time always leads to discomfort and numb toes, as well as leg, knee, and lower back pain. Well, that was before the Andyer Portable Footrest.
Designed with comfort in mind, the flight attendant-recommended travel footrest turns any seat into a luxury recliner by giving you the space needed to kick back and elevate your feet. This translates to a more comfortable ride, reduced stiffness, and improved circulation in your feet and legs.
To buy: amazon.com, $11
It has an adjustable 26-inch strap that easily and securely fastens around tray tables, desks, and other places where you might be sitting for a long time. Both feet will fit comfortably within the 7-inch by 4-inch sling, which is made out of a cushioned mesh material for extra air flow.
Shoppers have their choice of the regular footrest or a memory foam option, which offers more support with its thick and resilient filling. If you're not a fan of putting both feet in the sling hammock style, you can opt for the separate cotton version that elevates your feet with individual compartments so they feel more balanced.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Since gaining popularity among frequent travelers, the Andyer Portable Footrest has earned nearly 800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — with many vowing that they'll ″never fly again without this″ and calling it ″a real lifesaver″ and ″travel game-changer.″ It even gets a stamp of approval from flight attendants; in fact, one said they love it for their personal travels.
For another customer, the footrest "took the pressure off the feet and the knees and I [had] an extremely comfortable ride. I didn't need to recline my seat to try to get pressure off the legs as I'd normally have to do." And if you don't like wearing compression socks while flying, another wrote that it's done a "great job at alleviating swelling" in their feet and ankles. A third reviewer shared that it "made things so much more comfortable" for them by providing "immediate relief" while flying. Additionally, it took the pressure off of one traveler's "back, hips, knees and butt," and made them "10 times more comfortable" because they could elevate their feet, even just by a few inches, and change their sitting position.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
While vouching for its ease of use and discreetness, one Amazon shopper noted, "I've never had a problem with the tray coming undone, and the people in front of me never seem to notice that I've installed it." And when it's not in use, the reviewer said that it rolls right back up into its carrying case and fits nicely in your carry-on, backpack, purse, or briefcase without creating extra bulk.
Enjoy more legroom all of the time with the Andyer Portable Footrest. You can grab the flight attendant- and frequent traveler-approved travel footrest on Amazon today.