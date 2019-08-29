The $17 Dress I Pack for Every Single Trip, No Matter the Location
As a traveler, I am a creature of habit. I always use the same carry-on bag, pack the same snacks for my flights, listen to the same playlist, and try to book the same seat. It sounds a tad extreme, I know, but it helps keep my mind organized when I'm on the go. And the same goes for my wardrobe. That's why, no matter where in the world I go, I pack the same style of dress: the wrap dress.
If you aren't already a fan of wrap dresses, you should be. The universally flattering design helps everyone get that cinched-in waist, and the drape of the dress can be dressed up with heels and a few pieces of jewelry or down with comfy sneakers and a jean jacket any time. It's truly one of the most versatile items that can hang in your closet or get packed in your bag.
Just check out the ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress (from $17; amazon.com) for inspiration.
The dress, made from a cotton-polyester blend, is super lightweight and soft, making it ideal for packing and layering. Its wrap closure hits just at the natural waist for a flattering fit for all. The dress's v-neckline and frill hemline give it an easy bohemian feel, while its short butterfly sleeves or subtle parachute long-sleeves add the perfect complement to the feminine style. The dress's high-low hem also makes the piece easy to pair with either flats, sneakers, or heels — or any look you want while you're on the road for that matter.
And here's the best part — the wrap dress comes in 16 different styles, ranging from $17 to $31. With a price point like that, you can fill your checked luggage with several patterns so you have a colorful floral option for a beachside meal and a chic red maxi dress for your dinner reservation.
"It's extremely comfortable, moves beautifully and the fabric is prettier in person than I thought it would be," one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon.
"This is a showstopper," another raved. "This is a true wrap dress so it can be tightened or loosened to your liking. It is such a flattering style for so many body types."
Want something shorter for your wrap look? Try the flirty Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress, which also retails starting at $17 and comes in five colors. For a more formal wrap, try the body-hugging MUXXN Women's Wrap V Neck Tie Waist dress, which comes in 16 solid colors starting at $30. No matter which one you decide on, your new travel staple will be easy to pack and have you prepared to dress for every type of destination.