As a traveler, I am a creature of habit. I always use the same carry-on bag, pack the same snacks for my flights, listen to the same playlist, and try to book the same seat. It sounds a tad extreme, I know, but it helps keep my mind organized when I'm on the go. And the same goes for my wardrobe. That's why, no matter where in the world I go, I pack the same style of dress: the wrap dress.

If you aren't already a fan of wrap dresses, you should be. The universally flattering design helps everyone get that cinched-in waist, and the drape of the dress can be dressed up with heels and a few pieces of jewelry or down with comfy sneakers and a jean jacket any time. It's truly one of the most versatile items that can hang in your closet or get packed in your bag.

The dress, made from a cotton-polyester blend, is super lightweight and soft, making it ideal for packing and layering. Its wrap closure hits just at the natural waist for a flattering fit for all. The dress's v-neckline and frill hemline give it an easy bohemian feel, while its short butterfly sleeves or subtle parachute long-sleeves add the perfect complement to the feminine style. The dress's high-low hem also makes the piece easy to pair with either flats, sneakers, or heels — or any look you want while you're on the road for that matter.

And here's the best part — the wrap dress comes in 16 different styles, ranging from $17 to $31. With a price point like that, you can fill your checked luggage with several patterns so you have a colorful floral option for a beachside meal and a chic red maxi dress for your dinner reservation.

"It's extremely comfortable, moves beautifully and the fabric is prettier in person than I thought it would be," one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon.

"This is a showstopper," another raved. "This is a true wrap dress so it can be tightened or loosened to your liking. It is such a flattering style for so many body types."

