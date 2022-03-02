Amazon Quietly Put Its Best-selling Bathing Suits on Sale — and Prices Are as Low as $16

With the warm-weather months still well enough away, now may seem like an odd time to be thinking about swimwear. But, if you ask us, it's always better to be prepared. If you have a tropical vacation in the works or you want to lock down some trendy swimwear before the popular styles sell out, you'll want to start shopping long before summer. Plus, now's the time when retailers like Amazon are known to treat shoppers to early deals and discounts.