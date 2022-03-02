Amazon Quietly Put Its Best-selling Bathing Suits on Sale — and Prices Are as Low as $16
With the warm-weather months still well enough away, now may seem like an odd time to be thinking about swimwear. But, if you ask us, it's always better to be prepared. If you have a tropical vacation in the works or you want to lock down some trendy swimwear before the popular styles sell out, you'll want to start shopping long before summer. Plus, now's the time when retailers like Amazon are known to treat shoppers to early deals and discounts.
In fact, Amazon recently marked down the prices of several top-rated swimsuits, most of which make up its best-selling one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis. Right now, you can score popular styles from Amazon-favorite brands like Hilor, Cupshe, Tempt Me, and more for up to 48 percent off. The discounts are applicable to select styles and sizes, so use your discretion when shopping.
There are so many stylish options hiding in the surprise sale — from high-waisted two-pieces in a variety of prints to sexy monokinis with mesh detailing to ruffled asymmetrical one-pieces. With such a variety available, the styles complement a wide range of body types and swimwear preferences. Keep scrolling to shop these newly discounted Amazon swimsuits before they return to full price.
Blooming Jelly Tie-Knot High-Waisted Bikini
Staying on-trend with its tie-front neckline, the Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini is a cheeky set made up of a triangle-style top and high-cut bottoms. Despite its plunging neckline, reviewers say its removable pads, adjustable straps, and thick band keep everything secure and in place. A new mom noted that it offered enough coverage while still making them feel sexy and added that the suit gives them "so much confidence."
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $34)
Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece
As Amazon's best-selling one-piece swimsuit, this popular Hilor style has earned more than 12,500 five-star ratings from shoppers. It puts an edgy spin on traditional one-pieces with its mesh-paneled waistband and crossover neckline, which give the fully-lined swimsuit its customer-loved bust support and flattering fit. It comes in 42 colors and is currently available in sizes 4 through 16.
To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)
Omichic Tankini Swimsuit
This best-selling tankini comes in 28 fun prints and colors, but it's the swimsuit's flowy top and boy short-style bottoms that make it stand out. The full-coverage bathing suit gives you all-around support, especially if you're someone who has an active beach day planned. Despite its coverage, the top's ruched v-neck still shows off some skin and features removable pads and thick straps for additional comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $70)
Tempt Me Halter-Ruched High-Waist Bikini
Drawing inspiration from retro swimsuits with its ruched bust, this popular Tempt Me bikini, which is available in 43 colors, is equal parts supportive, flattering, and comfortable, according to more than 1,000 five-star reviewers. The high-waisted bottoms are high-cut and pleated for a smoothing effect, making them perfect for days spent lounging by the pool (and snapping a few vacation photos). One shopper was happy to report that the suit "keeps everything right where it should" be and has adequate "support around the middle."
To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $36)
Hilor One-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece
Another popular style from Hilor with nearly 13,000 five-star ratings, this one-shoulder one-piece helps wearers achieve a flirty swimsuit moment with its ruffled trim. Ruching along the front gives the one-piece stylish flair and a flattering curve-hugging fit. One reviewer shared how this is the first time in years that they were excited about a swimsuit and "willing to wear it with confidence." It also has an encircled shelf bra and removable pads for extra support. Did we mention it comes in 43 different colors and prints?
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $37)
Ekouaer Shirred One-Piece
All-over shirring and ruching give this top-rated one-piece its elegant and curve-hugging silhouette, which has earned more than 8,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. The swimsuit's criss-cross front adds structure while giving your chest a lift. Padded cups and adjustable straps boost the bust's support. Choose between 42 bold colors and prints and from sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, from $16 (originally $30)
B2prity Front-Cross One-Piece
The ruched criss-cross bust of this B2prity one-piece has a vintage feel to it, but its plunging neckline, high-cut bottom, and contrasting color combinations bring it into the 21st century. Plus, there are 37 designs to choose from, so you're bound to find one to suit your style. The swimsuit also has a built-in padded bra and adjustable straps so you can wade in the water confidently. Reviewers say it "fits like a glove" and have called it the "best one-piece" they have bought so far."
To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $33)
Cupshe Cut-Out Halter One-Piece
Cupshe's Cut-Out Halter One-Piece puts a sexy spin on a traditional swimwear look with its open midsection and plunging neckline. In the back, you'll find a trendy criss-cross design and another cut-out. Full-coverage bottoms balance out the sexiness of the top but still show some skin with their high-cut hem. There are 20 summer-friendly colors and patterns to choose from and sizes range from XS to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)
Tempt Me Racerback High-Neck High-Waisted Bikini
This sporty yet sexy bikini from Tempt Me has a high neckline and racerback silhouette for support, plus a subtle scoop neck. Its high-waisted bottoms add smoothing coverage so you can move freely and confidently, whether you're doing laps in the pool or packing up your gear at the beach. One customer, who took this suit on a four-day rafting trip, reported that it was comfortable, flattering, modest, dried quickly, and "transitioned well from boat to casual hiking." Shoppers have their choice of seven classic colors and six mix-matched patterns and prints.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)
SouqFone Ruffled Flounce High-Waisted Two Piece Bathing Suit
This high-waisted two-piece is perfect for those who like their bikinis with a little more coverage while still offering a sexy look. The ruffled flounce top is longer in the front with a scooped neckline to show off some skin. Wide straps and removable pads provide support for added comfort. Choose between 24 color and pattern combinations.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $29)