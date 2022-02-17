Amazon's Early Presidents Day Deals Include Cozy Sweaters for as Low as $11
There are very few things that top the feeling of snuggling up into your favorite sweater. In fact, it's so powerful that the act can even offer you a sense of comfort when you're on the road or traveling to a new destination.
One place that's always stocked with travel-ready sweatshirts, sweaters, and cardigans is Amazon. Many of its winter-friendly tops have garnered an impressive number of five-star ratings, with shoppers noting that they have been won over by the quality, trend-inspired details, and comfortable and flattering fit of the retailer's pieces.
In anticipation of its Presidents Day Sale 2022, Amazon has generously marked down its fashion offerings, treating customers to up to 50 percent off across its selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories. This is great news if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe with a cozy new collection of sweaters or if you're on the hunt for toasty sweatshirts and cardigans for an upcoming trip taking place in a cold location.
Keep scrolling to shop some of the must-have fashion deals from Amazon's early Presidents Day Sale and explore the comfy sweaters that caught our eyes.
Related Items
Imily Bela Batwing Cable-Knitted Wrap Cardigan
This oversized, cotton cardigan has more than 6,600 five-star ratings and is ideal for layering, which makes the perfect wrap for chilly airplanes, trains, and car rides. It's available in 14 colors and comes in sizes S to XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)
Zesica Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
This best-selling pullover sweater has more than 11,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, with many noting that they are flooded with compliments whenever they wear it. Its relaxed fit brings comfort on travel days while its contrasting knit details elevate vacation outfits. Choose between 28 colors and sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, from $26 with on-site coupon (originally $40)
Merokeety Waffle Knit Sweater
Reviewers describe this sweater as oversized, versatile, quality-made, and most importantly comfortable. The waffle-knit construction promotes ventilation while still keeping you warm, with one shopper noting that it's not too bulky or heavy. It comes in 23 stylish colors and sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $46)
Jouica V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Fans of v-necks will enjoy the relaxed neckline of this Jouica sweater. It's made from a soft viscose-polyester blend and can be worn as loungewear with sweatpants and leggings or dressed up with jeans and skirts. Choose between 26 colors and patterns and sizes XS to 3XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $36)
Saodimallsu Popcorn Cardigan
This curly-textured boucle cardigan has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings from Amazon customers and comes in 40 different colors and patterns. Its batwing sleeves create a relaxed, boyfriend fit that one reviewer said is "so cute and soft," adding that the sweater "goes with everything and anything."
To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $37)
Merokeety Crew Neck Colorblock Sweater
Another cozy pick from Merokeety, this color-blocking sweater achieves the perfect off-duty look and is described as being "super comfy" and fitting "like an oversized sweater should: bigger, but not so big you drown in it." It has more than 4,200 perfect ratings and comes in 21 fashionable patterns. Sizes range from S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $46)
Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt
As Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck has earned more than 26,000 five-star ratings from fans. The sustainably made sweatshirt's lightweight fit makes it ideal for layering under puffers and down jackets without adding bulk. Plus, it's light enough that it remains easy to pack. Choose between 11 colors and sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $22)
Ecowish Patchwork Sweater
The Ecowish Patchwork Sweater puts a unique spin on traditional pullovers with its contrasting stitched pocket, cuffs, and neckline. The slouchy, slightly cropped pick is available in 25 colors and sizes S to XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $36)
Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan
With 16 colors to choose from, the Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan has something to suit every travel wardrobe. The versatile and stylish wrap has an impressive 4.5-star average customer rating and has been described as "nice and warm without being too chunky or heavy" by one Amazon reviewer.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)
Ofeefan Crewneck Sweatshirt
This longline, tunic-style sweatshirt is ideal for people who prefer more coverage from their tops and pairs perfectly with a pair of leggings for a comfortable and elevated travel outfit. It's lined with snuggly fleece for warmth and comes in nine classic and easy-to-match colors. Sizes range from S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $27)
Hwokefeiyu Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater
This form-fitting turtleneck, made from a cozy polyester-viscose blend, will keep you warm when you're on the slopes or grabbing a bite to eat during après-ski. The cable-knit design adds texture, and it's available in eight colors and sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, from $27 with on-site coupon (originally $37)
Ofeefan Henley Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is so warm and cozy that a shopper admitted they "immediately ordered it another color" after trying it on. Its cotton-spandex blend makes it soft, breathable, and flexible. Stylish contrast is achieved through its ribbed texture and black button-up neckline. Choose between 12 colors and sizes S to 2XL.
To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $28)