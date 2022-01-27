This Free Amazon Fashion Hack Will Style the Perfect Travel Outfit in Seconds
Have you ever browsed Instagram and seen a photo of a celebrity effortlessly leaving the airport and thought to yourself, "I wish I could snap my fingers and have that perfect travel outfit magically appear in my closet?" While it might take a tiny bit more than the snap of a finger, Amazon has a hidden feature that's nearly as easy.
It's called StyleSnap, and it's a totally free service that analyzes outfit photos and directs you to similar shoppable pieces. You can use the photos Amazon has in its collection for inspiration or upload your own; either way, in just one or two clicks, StyleSnap presents you with a curated set of options to build your own similar outfit.
But what makes the perfect travel outfit, exactly? There are a million directions you could go in, but one simply can't go wrong with a solid sweatsuit, a pair of comfortable slides (easy to slip off and on at security) and a backpack that holds the essentials you need on hand. Prefer something a bit more upscale? No matter what sort of travel look you prefer, all you need is a photo for inspiration, and StyleSnap will do the work for you.
To test the feature, I uploaded a photo of a friend of mine who travels a ton for work, since she always looks both extremely put-together and wildly comfortable in her airport mirror selfies on Instagram. Once I submitted my screenshot to the site, I was instantly presented with a list of similar options for everything from her sweatsuit to her stylish maroon backpack.
To buy: amazon.com, $62
Some of my favorite choices were these luxurious Vince joggers, an elevated travel essential, and this more affordable Zesica jogger set that comes in 12 colors and has thousands of five-star reviews. Shoppers say they "live in this set" and that they feel "comfortably stylish" whenever they wear it. Sounds like a perfect travel outfit to me.
To buy: amazon.com, $40–$42
Another StyleSnap offering that was super similar to my uploaded photo were these Fitory open-toe fuzzy slippers, available in seven colors. Travelers wax on about how comfortable they are in the reviews, saying that they're "cozy and adorable" and have gotten them "endless compliments."
To buy: amazon.com, $26–$29
If you want your next favorite travel outfit to land in your cart with the click of a button, check out StyleSnap. It'll save you hours in research time — and you might even score a few gems you never would have found otherwise.
