Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 50 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories

Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

The world is your oyster, but it's always easier to explore when you have the right gear. Looking to upgrade your travel accessories before your next trip? Amazon is the perfect place to score everything you need to suit your travel style. And, the retailer just kicked off its annual Prime Day sale, which is treating shoppers to up to 55 percent off travel gear and accessories from top-rated brands like Samsonite, Panasonic, and Adidas. During the two-day sale, which ends on July 13 at midnight ET, reviewer-loved items like the Matein Travel Carry-on Backpack are marked down 20 percent, bringing its price tag down to $40. Also featured in the sale is the Asenlin Travel Backpack, which is currently $55 and traveler-loved because it comes with a set of packing cubes for easy folding and organizing. There's also no shortage of luggage deals, ranging from carry-ons and checked suitcases on sale for as little as $82. Prime Day 2022 is also the perfect time for frequent fliers, commuters, and road trippers to stock up on must-have items for a comfortable ride like travel neck pillows, blankets, and more, which are currently up to 50 percent off. There are also deals on tech essentials like Apple AirPods Pro, Panasonic cameras, and Samsung tablets, each of which will come in handy on any trip and are currently priced starting at $170. Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget And, if your packing game needs an upgrade, you can enjoy discounts of up to 49 percent off on travel accessories like packing cubes, toiletry bags, travel wallets, and more that will help you optimize your bag space. In fact, some even come recommended by flight attendants because they help everything stay organized when they're on the go. The sale is also filled with deals on top-rated apparel and footwear that will keep you comfy throughout your trip; expect savings on Adidas, Reebok, and more for up to 40 percent off. Ready to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022? Keep scrolling to explore the 50 best travel gear and accessories deals ahead of your next trip. And remember, there's still time to sign up for a Prime membership; start your free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to even more deals and discounts during the two-day sale event. Best Prime Day Travel Gear and Accessories Deals Best Luggage Deals Courtesy of Amazon Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable 20-inch Carry-on Luggage, $82 (originally $170) Coolife Hardside 3-piece Luggage Set, $160 (originally $200) Rockland Melbourne Hardside 28-inch Checked Luggage, $90 (originally $160) American Tourister Moonlight Hardside 28-inch Carry-on Luggage, $72 (originally $210) Samsonite His N Hers 2-piece Luggage, $161 (originally $230) Traveler's Choice Max Porter II Hardside 30-inch Checked Luggage, $135 (originally $300) Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside 24-inch Luggage, $213 (originally $370) Best Travel Accessories Deals Courtesy of Amazon Veken Packing Cube Set, $22 (originally $33) Softvox Airplane Pressure Relief Ear Plugs, $12 with on-site coupon (originally $16) Bagsmart Toiletry Bag, $20 (originally $27) Freetoo Portable Luggage Scale, $11 (originally $16) Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow, $20 (originally $39) BlueHills Travel Blanket-Pillow Duo, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $29) Mzoo Contoured Light-blocking Sleep Eye Mask, $20 (originally $30) Zero Grid RFID Passport Wallet, $18 (originally $35) Samsonite Luggage Strap with Lock, $15 (originally $18) Best Travel Backpack Deals Courtesy of Amazon Venture Pal Ultralight Packable Backpack, $22 (originally $32) Mancro Diaper Bag Backpack, $27 (originally $40) Lovevook Laptop Travel Backpack, $30 (originally $42) Asenlin Carry-on Backpack with Packing Cube Set, $56 (originally $70) Witzman Canvas Travel Backpack, $60 (originally $86) Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $30 (originally $42) Best Headphone Deals Courtesy of Amazon Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones, $58 (originally $100) Sony Noise-canceling Over-the-ear Headphones, $68 (originally $148) Beats Fit Pro Noise-canceling Earbuds, $160 (originally $200) Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (originally $249) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (originally $100) Best Tech Deals Courtesy of Amazon Anker Portable Charger Power Bank, $20 (originally $40) Ceptics International Travel Adapter Kit, $35 (originally $38) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch, $175 (originally $250) Samsung Galaxy 10.5-inch Tab A8, $220 (originally $330) Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Camera, $145 (originally $205) Panasonic Lumix G7KS 4K Mirrorless Camera, $498 (originally $598) Best Comfy Travel Clothes Deals Courtesy of Amazon Ewedoos Leggings with Pockets, $20 (originally $30) Baleaf Women's 7-inch Athletic High-waisted Shorts, $25 (originally $30) Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant, $26 (originally $52) Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up Open Hem 3-Stripes Track Pants, $24 (originally $40) Rdruko Men's Quick Dry Hiking Shorts, $16 (originally $20) Baleaf Women's Lightweight Hiking Joggers, $36 (originally $50) Best Comfortable Shoes Deals Courtesy of Amazon Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneakers, $49 (originally $65) Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $39 (originally $65) Puma Women's California Sneakers, $40 (originally $75) Akk Women's Athletic Walking Shoes, $45 (originally $70) Dr. Scholl's Women's Luna Sneaker, $35 (originally $70) Lifestride Women's Immy Loafer, $47 (originally $80) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, $49 (originally $70) New Balance Men's 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $45 (originally $75 Under Armour Men's Charged Commit Tr 3 Cross Trainer, $56 (originally $80) Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes, $51 (originally $85) Sperry Men's Striper II Cvo Core Sneakers, $42 (originally $60) Was this page helpful? 