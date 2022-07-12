Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 50 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories

These traveler-loved products are up to 55 percent off and will help make your next trip a breeze.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Published on July 12, 2022

Amazon Prime Day travel items
The world is your oyster, but it's always easier to explore when you have the right gear. Looking to upgrade your travel accessories before your next trip? Amazon is the perfect place to score everything you need to suit your travel style. And, the retailer just kicked off its annual Prime Day sale, which is treating shoppers to up to 55 percent off travel gear and accessories from top-rated brands like Samsonite, Panasonic, and Adidas.

During the two-day sale, which ends on July 13 at midnight ET, reviewer-loved items like the Matein Travel Carry-on Backpack are marked down 20 percent, bringing its price tag down to $40. Also featured in the sale is the Asenlin Travel Backpack, which is currently $55 and traveler-loved because it comes with a set of packing cubes for easy folding and organizing. There's also no shortage of luggage deals, ranging from carry-ons and checked suitcases on sale for as little as $82.

Prime Day 2022 is also the perfect time for frequent fliers, commuters, and road trippers to stock up on must-have items for a comfortable ride like travel neck pillows, blankets, and more, which are currently up to 50 percent off. There are also deals on tech essentials like Apple AirPods Pro, Panasonic cameras, and Samsung tablets, each of which will come in handy on any trip and are currently priced starting at $170.

Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget

And, if your packing game needs an upgrade, you can enjoy discounts of up to 49 percent off on travel accessories like packing cubes, toiletry bags, travel wallets, and more that will help you optimize your bag space. In fact, some even come recommended by flight attendants because they help everything stay organized when they're on the go. The sale is also filled with deals on top-rated apparel and footwear that will keep you comfy throughout your trip; expect savings on Adidas, Reebok, and more for up to 40 percent off.

Ready to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022? Keep scrolling to explore the 50 best travel gear and accessories deals ahead of your next trip. And remember, there's still time to sign up for a Prime membership; start your free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to even more deals and discounts during the two-day sale event.

Best Prime Day Travel Gear and Accessories Deals

Best Luggage Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
Best Travel Accessories Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
Best Travel Backpack Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
Best Headphone Deals

Early Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals
Best Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
Best Comfy Travel Clothes Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
Best Comfortable Shoes Deals

Amazon Prime Day travel items
