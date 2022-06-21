Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals
A summer spent on the golf course is a legendary one, if you ask us. But if your gear is subpar, you won't be able to make the best of your time on the green. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help. In anticipation of Prime Day 2022, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and July 13, the retailer has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, with many of the biggest deals happening in the sports and outdoors category. This is especially exciting news for golf enthusiasts, as they can score up to 67 percent off everything they need for a perfect summer of putting.
Amazon's early Prime Day golf deals include impressive savings on essentials like clubs, golf bags, and balls from top brands like Callaway and Ogio. Plus, important accessories such as gloves and ball cleaning kits to help improve your game are also marked down.
One of the best deals we've seen so far is a sale on a fan-favorite golf club set from Precise, which comes with nine drivers and putters and an easy-to-carry bag that's equipped with a stand. The package is currently nearly 50 percent off, and shoppers say it's great for beginners and intermediate level golfers.
Already stocked up on gear? The sale event is also an opportunity to freshen up your wardrobe with men's and women's apparel from Adidas, Izod, Under Armour, and more. Included in the early deals are crisp polos, tanks, shorts, pants, skorts, and other golf-friendly pieces that will have you looking right on par. Prices start as little as $15, and the apparel items are all so stylish that we're sure you'll find more use for them long after hole 18. Plus, you can save up to 50 percent on top-rated golf shoes from Adidas, Puma, and Nike for men and women.
Ready for tee time? Below, shop the 35 best early Prime Day deals on golf gear. And remember, Prime members are privy to more savings and deals during the two-day shopping event, so head over to Amazon now to start your free 30-day trial.
Best Golf Bag Deals
Now's the perfect time to upgrade your golf bag. Durable, padded, and multi-compartmental bags from Cobra, Founders Club, Orlimar, and Ogio are up to 30 percent off. And if visiting new courses is a hobby of yours, there are plenty of travel bags on sale — including top-rated models from OutdoorMaster and Himal.
- Cobra Golf Ultralight Sunday Bag, $117 (originally $12930)
- Himal Soft-Sided Golf Travel Bag with Wheels, $6054 with on-site coupon (originally $70)
- Founders Club Premium Golf Cart Bag with 14-Way Organizer Divider Top, $200 (originally $220)
- Orlimar Pitch and Putt Stand/Carry Golf Bag, $49 (originally $69)
- Ogio Woode Hybrid 8 Stand Bag, $208 (originally $260)
- OutdoorMaster Padded Golf Club Travel Bag with Wheels, $77 (originally $97)
Best Golf Club and Ball Deals
Whether you're a beginner or a longtime player, there's no greater joy than cracking open a new set of golf balls. Right now, you can save on Callaway's best-selling golf balls, which are specially made with the brand's High Speed Soft Compression Core for faster speeds with low spins and better greenside control. And, you can pair them with Callaway's newly discounted Mack Daddy CB Wedge or Big Bertha B21 Driver. You can also save big on the Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Club Set, which is 49 percent off and perfect for both beginner and intermediate players, according to shoppers.
- Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls, 12-pack, $22 (originally $25)
- Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Club Set, $249 (originally $490)
- Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge, $110 (originally $130)
- Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver, $350 (originally $500)
Best Golf Accessories Deals
Amazon's early golf deals also include game-refining accessories that will help you make the most of your time on the green. Save up to 30 percent on must-have items like the Gogogo Rangefinder and Garmin Golf Approach GPS Watch, and stock your bag with essentials like microfiber towels and ball cleaners and a new pair of golf gloves.
- Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Golf Rangefinder, $120 (originally $160)
- Garmin Golf Approach S12 GPS Watch, $150 (originally $200)
- ToVii Golf Towel-Brush Tool Kit, $21 (originally $30)
- FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, from $20 (originally $22)
Best Golf Shoes
Complete your outfit with high-performing men's and women's footwear, which you can find for up to 50 percent off — but golf shoes are selling out fast. Prices start at $45 for popular golf sneakers from Adidas, Puma, and Nike. And, if you're in need of extra arch support, you can get the comfortable Skechers Women's Go Arch Fit Golf Shoes for less than $100. Note: Some of the shoes are spikeless, meaning you can seamlessly transition from tee time to lunch, wearing them beyond the green.
- Adidas Men's Tech Response Golf Shoes, $45 (originally $65)
- Adidas Women's Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes, from $50 (originally $90)
- Adidas Women's Adipure Sport 2 Golf Shoes, from $50 (originally $100)
- Skechers Women's Go Arch Fit Golf Shoes, $90 (originally $104)
- Puma Golf Men's Ignite PwrAdapt Caged Golf Shoes, $120 (originally $150)
- Adidas Men's Codechaos 21 Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes, from $82 (originally $150)
- Nike Men's Roshe G Tour Golf Shoes, from $82 (originally $110)
Best Men's Golf Apparel Deals
Look sharp in premium golf apparel from Adidas, Izod, PGA Tour, and other top brands. Enjoy saving up to 67 percent on summer-ready shorts, polos, and pants, which are each available in plenty of sizes and colors. You can also score impressive savings on the Weatherproof Original Golf Jacket, which is just $48 right now and comes in handy on chilly mornings and nighttime driving range sessions.
- Adidas Ultimate365 Golf Shorts, $25 (originally $75)
- Magcomsen Quick-dry Polo Shirt, $22 (originally $30)
- Izod Swingflex Stretch Classic–Fit Golf Shorts, $26 (originally $30)
- PGA Tour Flat Front Golf Shorts with Expandable Waistband, $35 (originally $55)
- Weatherproof Original Golf Jacket, $48 (originally $135)
- Adidas Ultimate Classic Golf Pant, $40 (originally $80)
- Under Armour Drive Pants, $60 (originally $80)
Best Women's Golf Apparel Deals
Ladies, don't worry, there are plenty of early Prime Day discounts on golf apparel that you can enjoy, too. In fact, they're some of the best. You can currently save up to 50 percent on stylish and moisture-wicking picks from PGA Tour and Amazon-favorite activewear brands such as Baleaf and Ekouaer. If you ask us, now's the perfect time to stock up on skorts, as you can get one for as little as $24. And, they have pockets!
- Baleaf Athletic Skirt with Pockets, $24 (originally $28)
- PGA Tour Airflux Sleeveless Golf Polo Shirt, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $50)
- Fengbay Athletic Dress with Pockets, $30 (originally $32)
- Ekouaer Active Performance Skort, $24 (originally $30)
- Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Polo, from $15 (originally $23)
- Willit Golf UPF 50+ Skort, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $39)
- PGA Tour Pull-on Golf Pants, $38 (originally $75)
