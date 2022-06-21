Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals

A summer spent on the golf course is a legendary one, if you ask us. But if your gear is subpar, you won't be able to make the best of your time on the green. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help. In anticipation of Prime Day 2022, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and July 13, the retailer has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, with many of the biggest deals happening in the sports and outdoors category. This is especially exciting news for golf enthusiasts, as they can score up to 67 percent off everything they need for a perfect summer of putting.