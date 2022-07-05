Apple AirPods Are Already Drastically Marked Down for Amazon Prime Day – Save Up to $100

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.

As a matter of fact, the retailer is currently offering a surprise sale on select pairs ahead of the massive two-day sale, which takes place on July 12 and 13 this year. These early Prime Day Apple AirPods deals are helping shoppers save up to 32 percent — a discount that doesn't usually come around until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Best Apple AirPods Early Prime Day Deals

Included in the sale are the Apple AirPods Pro, a favorite for their active noise-canceling capabilities, as well as interchangeable silicone grips that prevent the wireless earbuds from falling out of your ears. You can either fully immerse yourself with noise-cancelation, or switch to transparency mode to allow for some background noise. They're also sweat-resistant and deliver up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a full charge. Right now, you can get a pair for 32 percent off (that's a markdown of $79).

If you're someone who prefers over-the-ear headphones over earbuds, we recommend opting for the Apple AirPods Max, which are up to 18 percent off (totaling to a discount of $100). These AirPods also have an impressive noise-canceling feature and give you the choice to fully tune out your surroundings, as well as the option of transparency mode. They're enhanced with movie theater-level surround-sound audio and have memory foam ear cushions to ensure a comfortable and supportive fit.

Also featured in Amazon's early Prime Day sale are the original Apple AirPods, which come with a wireless charging case. They're currently 17 percent off and are designed with Apple's universal earbud shape. The battery life delivers up to five hours of listening time and the AirPods immerse you in rich, sharp sound.

While they're not on sale, it's worth mentioning that you can also get a pair of the newly updated Third Generation Apple AirPods on Amazon. These wireless earbuds feature a new-and-improved contoured design that ensures a secure fit, even without the silicone grips. This model has an external sensor that allows you to answer calls, switch songs, and control the volume. On a full charge, users can enjoy up to six hours of listening.

There's no telling how long these early Prime Day Apple AirPods deals will last, so make sure to add a pair of headphones or earbuds to your cart ASAP. And remember, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a Prime Membership. Start your free 30-day trial today so you'll have access to exclusive deals and discounts when Prime Day actually rolls around.