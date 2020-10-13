Amazon Prime Day Has Amazing Deals on Comfortable Shoes — Here Are Our Top Picks
It’s the perfect excuse to get a new pair of kicks.
After a short delay, Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. And while we can’t wait to score amazing discounts on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods, high-tech robot vacuums, and Samsung smart TVs, we’re equally excited to shop the thousands of styles that Amazon has marked down for the big two-day event.
Everything from warm winter coats to cozy athleisure pieces have been discounted, but some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on the mega-retailer’s large selection of comfortable shoes. Prices have been slashed on tons of pairs from some of our favorite brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, and Crocs.
Right now, you can score these men’s loafers for $50 off, these Sam Edelman block heels at a 49 percent discount, and this pair of kids Crocs for only $28. Just remember, you have to be a Prime member in order to take advantage of these amazing deals, and if you’re not already you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.
Whether you’re looking for a comfy pair of women’s flats, a supportive pair of men’s hiking boots, or some ultra-cushioned sneakers for kids, there’s something for just about everyone on this list. But you’ll have to act fast because these deals are only good for 48 hours or while supplies last — and with prices this good, we predict they’ll sell out quickly.
Best Women’s Shoe Deals
- Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoe, $32 (originally $145)
- Keen Whisper Sandal, $58 (originally $90)
- Dr. Marten’s Quad Chelsea Boot, $150 (originally $180)
- Tretorn Nylite Sneaker, $64 (originally $75)
- APL Techloom Phantom Sneaker, $141 (originally $165)
- Beek Finch Toe Ring Sandal, $221 (originally $260)
- Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker, $51 (originally $65)
- Sam Edelman Leah Cutout Block Heel, $31 (originally $60)
- Tory Burch Ines Espadrille, $200 (originally $228)
- Wolverine Piper Work Boot, $100 (originally $121)
Best Men’s Shoe Deals
- Cole Haan Howland Penny Loafer, $98 (originally $148)
- Keen Kanteen Boot, $75 (originally $125)
- Onitsuka Tiger Unisex Sneaker, $77 (originally $85)
- R.M. Williams Leather Chelsea Boots, $421 (originally $495)
- Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes, $57 (originally $65)
- Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Boot, $83 (originally $245)
- Adidas Adilette Shower Shoe, $14 (originally $68)
- Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe, $65 (originally $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Dathan Driving Shoe, $22 (originally $79)
- Rockport Zaden Oxford, $45 (originally $135)
Best Kids Shoe Deals
- Crocs Classic Clog, $28 (originally $30)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $47 (originally $65)
- Adidas Copa Sneaker, $26 (originally $28)
- Under Armour Assert 8 Sneaker, $41 (originally $55)
- Columbia Ridge Suede Boot, $70 (originally $146)
- Toms Espadrille Sneaker, $18 (originally $50)
- Dream Pairs Ballerina Flat, $20 (originally $25)
- Native Shoes Jefferson Shoe, $29 (originally $35)
- Stride Rite Elaine Fashion Boot, $38 (originally $45)
- Northside Frosty Winter Boot, $18 (originally $83)