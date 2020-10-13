Amazon Prime Day Has Amazing Deals on Comfortable Shoes — Here Are Our Top Picks

It’s the perfect excuse to get a new pair of kicks.

By Rebecca Carhart
October 13, 2020
After a short delay, Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. And while we can’t wait to score amazing discounts on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods, high-tech robot vacuums, and Samsung smart TVs, we’re equally excited to shop the thousands of styles that Amazon has marked down for the big two-day event.

Everything from warm winter coats to cozy athleisure pieces have been discounted, but some of the best deals we’ve seen so far have been on the mega-retailer’s large selection of comfortable shoes. Prices have been slashed on tons of pairs from some of our favorite brands like Adidas, Cole Haan, and Crocs

Right now, you can score these men’s loafers for $50 off, these Sam Edelman block heels at a 49 percent discount, and this pair of kids Crocs for only $28. Just remember, you have to be a Prime member in order to take advantage of these amazing deals, and if you’re not already you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here

Whether you’re looking for a comfy pair of women’s flats, a supportive pair of men’s hiking boots, or some ultra-cushioned sneakers for kids, there’s something for just about everyone on this list. But you’ll have to act fast because these deals are only good for 48 hours or while supplies last — and with prices this good, we predict they’ll sell out quickly. 

Best Women’s Shoe Deals

Best Men’s Shoe Deals

Best Kids Shoe Deals

