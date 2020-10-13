The 30 Best Luggage Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you prefer to travel light with a single carry-on bag or can’t go anywhere without bringing multiple suitcases stuffed to the brim, there’s the perfect piece of luggage out there for you. And if you’re looking to give your luggage collection an upgrade, we suggest heading over to Amazon.

For the next two days, Amazon is slashing prices on more than one million items for its annual Prime Day sale, including tons of products from its extensive luggage collection. We’re talking discounts of up to 70 percent off on tons of top-rated travel brands, including Samsonite, Delsey Paris, and American Tourister.

And it’s not just suitcases that have been discounted, thousands of backpacks, weekender bags, duffel bags, and travel accessories have been majorly marked down as well. Right now, you can score this Samsonite hardside suitcase for 48 percent off, this Traveler’s Club carry-on for only $34, and this Adidas travel backpack for $35 off.

Since there are so many markdowns happening at once, we did the hard work for you and rounded up 30 of the best luggage deals happening at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Just remember these deals are only good for 48 hours, so we recommend adding your favorites to your cart ASAP, as deals this good are bound to sell out quickly.

Best Luggage Deals

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Carry-On Bag Deals

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Travel Backpack Deals

Image zoom Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Weekender Bag and Duffel Bag Deals

Image zoom

Best Travel Accessory Deals