The 30 Best Luggage Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day
Snag discounted suitcases, backpacks, and travel accessories before they sell out!
Whether you prefer to travel light with a single carry-on bag or can’t go anywhere without bringing multiple suitcases stuffed to the brim, there’s the perfect piece of luggage out there for you. And if you’re looking to give your luggage collection an upgrade, we suggest heading over to Amazon.
For the next two days, Amazon is slashing prices on more than one million items for its annual Prime Day sale, including tons of products from its extensive luggage collection. We’re talking discounts of up to 70 percent off on tons of top-rated travel brands, including Samsonite, Delsey Paris, and American Tourister.
And it’s not just suitcases that have been discounted, thousands of backpacks, weekender bags, duffel bags, and travel accessories have been majorly marked down as well. Right now, you can score this Samsonite hardside suitcase for 48 percent off, this Traveler’s Club carry-on for only $34, and this Adidas travel backpack for $35 off.
Since there are so many markdowns happening at once, we did the hard work for you and rounded up 30 of the best luggage deals happening at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Just remember these deals are only good for 48 hours, so we recommend adding your favorites to your cart ASAP, as deals this good are bound to sell out quickly.
Best Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $119 (originally $230)
- Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set, $39 (originally $80)
- Samsonite Winfield Two-Piece Set, $130 (originally $250)
- American Tourister Fieldbrook Luggage Set, $80 (originally $120)
- Delsey Paris Hardside Luggage, $213 (originally $700)
Best Carry-On Bag Deals
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port, $60 (originally $80)
- Travelers Club 20-Inch Carry-On, $42 (originally $45)
- American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Carry-On, $50 (originally $110)
- Travelers Club 16-Inch Carry-On, $34 (originally $39)
- American Tourister Kids' Disney Softside Carry-On, $40 (originally $50)
- Olympia Denmark 21-Inch Carry-On, $54 (originally $59)
Best Travel Backpack Deals
- Adidas Stadium II Backpack, $40 (originally $75)
- Under Armour Undeniable 3.0 Backpack, $50 (originally $70)
- BuyAgain 3 in 1 Carry on Backpack, $31 with coupon (originally $34)
- Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack, $28 (originally $80)
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Brooklyn Commuter Backpack, $58 (originally $65)
- KROSER Travel Laptop Backpack, $40 (originally $46)
Best Weekender Bag and Duffel Bag Deals
- Canway 115L Travel Duffel Bag, $33 (originally $50)
- Samsonite Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag, $42 (originally $50)
- Rockland Duffel Bag, $18 (originally $30)
- Travelpro Crew Versapack, $79 (originally $110)
- DKNY Quilted Softside Luggage, $65 (originally $70)
- Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $66 (originally $90)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, $20 (originally $22)
- Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes, $17 (originally $23)
- Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount, $12 (originally $18)
- QS Dopp Kit For Travel, $22 (originally $24)
- Letsfit Digital Luggage Scale, $5 (originally $8)
- Cloudz Microbead Travel Neck Pillow, $11 (originally $15)