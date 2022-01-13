This Amazon Store Has a Ton of Designer Clothing, and Right Now It's All Up to 50% Off

For those unfamiliar with Amazon's relatively recent luxury endeavor (Luxury Stores launched in September 2020), it's a special section of the site where shoppers can acquire curated designer and high-end fashion, far from the usual fare you might associate with shopping on Amazon. Currently, Amazon Luxury Stores carries brands like Altuzarra, Christopher Kane, Elie Saab Missoni, Rodarte, and more, and there are some brilliant winter pieces for up to 50 percent off. Pieces rotate in and out of the store relatively quickly (and it's important to note that often, limited sizes and quantities are available), but keen luxury shoppers can always check back at regular intervals for the opportunity to save.