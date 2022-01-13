This Amazon Store Has a Ton of Designer Clothing, and Right Now It's All Up to 50% Off
In an ideal world, anyone with an interest in luxury fashion could simply shop for dresses, accessories, and shoes whenever the mood struck. Of course, most budgets and priority lists don't accommodate spur-of-the-moment balling, but every once in a while, it's nice to treat yourself. It's even better when you can shop designers on sale, and at Amazon's Luxury Store, you can get some incredible pieces for up to 50 percent off.
For those unfamiliar with Amazon's relatively recent luxury endeavor (Luxury Stores launched in September 2020), it's a special section of the site where shoppers can acquire curated designer and high-end fashion, far from the usual fare you might associate with shopping on Amazon. Currently, Amazon Luxury Stores carries brands like Altuzarra, Christopher Kane, Elie Saab Missoni, Rodarte, and more, and there are some brilliant winter pieces for up to 50 percent off. Pieces rotate in and out of the store relatively quickly (and it's important to note that often, limited sizes and quantities are available), but keen luxury shoppers can always check back at regular intervals for the opportunity to save.
There are some standout pieces available to shop at the Luxury Store now, including the Altuzarra Constance Dress, which has a rich plaid print, pleated neckline, and flounce sleeves — at 40 percent off, it might be difficult for Altuzarra fanatics to pass up. Additionally, the Aquazzura Iconic Mule 75s would be a stellar find for any size 5 looking to save on a splurge: They're 50 percent off right now, and the elegant coco lux leather in emerald would be surprisingly versatile in any wardrobe.
Both the Constance Dress and the heels are only available in one size (again, a common element of shopping for gems in Amazon's Luxury Stores), but for some, it could be exactly what you're looking for — and there's truly no better feeling than that.
For those who prefer more options, there are also pieces that come in a range of sizes, including this incredible Missoni Tonal Chevron Blazer and these 5-Pocket Trousers. The pieces are sold individually, but together they create an incredible wine-colored suit, the sort of suit that says, "I wish to be noticed, and I am expensive." Both pieces are on sale and available in sizes from 2 to 6. Complete the look with this absolutely amazing Dundas Marlene Burgundy Coat and harness your power as a majesty of monochrome.
For more high-end fashion finds, head to the Amazon Luxury Store sale and see for yourself. Just remember: These unique pieces don't stay on site long, and certainly not for up to 50 percent off. Treat yourself when you can, because your next special occasion could be just around the corner.
