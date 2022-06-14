Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Global-style Decor That'll Make You Want to Travel
Your home is a reflection of you and should be filled with pieces that celebrate your interests and passions — a task made incredibly simple by Amazon's tailored décor storefronts. To cater to its wanderlust shoppers, Amazon recently launched its Global Style section, which is filled with travel-inspired home decor and furniture to elevate your living room, bedroom, dining room, and more with bold geometrics, natural textures, and warm hues.
Inside the special Amazon home decor storefront, you'll find everything from area rugs and decorative pillows to light fixtures and mirrors that feature stunning patterns and colors that emulate your favorite travel destinations. Also included are larger items like sofas, bed frames, credenzas, coffee tables, nightstands, and lounge chairs that will give your space a fresh, worldly feel. The best news? Most of the featured items are either on sale or reasonably priced under $300.
Curious to explore the hidden gems awaiting you in the Amazon Global Style storefront? Keep scrolling to shop the best deals so you can finally achieve your dream, travel-inspired home aesthetic.
Top Finel Decorative Pom-Pom Throw Pillow
These plush throw pillows have accumulated more than 23,800 five-star ratings and instantly elevate your living room or bedroom with their simple look and elegant pom-pom trim. They're available in 27 different colors and come in seven sizes, including a 12-inch by 20-inch bolster style and a standard 20-inch by 20-inch square, to suit any bed, sofa, or chair. Also worth mentioning: They're sold in a set of two, so you'll have plenty of extra cushioning for your favorite lounge spaces.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15 for 2
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
This bohemian-style mirror doubles as wall art with its intricate macrame fringe border, which is available in three hues: ivory, black, and khaki. Including its woven frame, the mirror has a 20-inch diameter and a 13-inch length, making it perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, nurseries, mudrooms, and more. It has an impressive 4.6 rating from nearly 2,000 shoppers, with many saying it's a "beautiful mirror." One reviewer summed it up perfectly: "A totally unique accent piece for any boho style decor theme."
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Walker Edison Fehr Bookmatch Buffet Unit
Optimize your storage while elevating the look of your home with this two-tone credenza from Walker Edison, which has secured an Amazon badge. Its versatile construction allows it to serve as an entertainment console or as a stylish cabinet for serveware, bar essentials, board games, books, and more. Plus, its wooden doors and metallic hardware give it a modern-meets-vintage vibe. With more than 1,500 perfec ratings, shoppers love that this "beautiful sideboard" is "sturdy and high quality."
To buy: amazon.com, $308 (originally $359)
Cotton Craft Jaipur Wooden Accent Coffee Table
This side table is hand-carved from 100 percent solid mango wood by artisans, so you're truly getting a one-of-a-kind piece you totally could have scored during your travels. It measures 18 inches tall and features a smooth 18-inch rounded top for holding books, plants, photos, travel souvenirs, or beverages for guests when you have company. Customers have their choice of five colors — antique brown, antique gold and white, brown, antique silver and white, and antique white — and the panels conveniently fold in for easy storage when not in use.
To buy: amazon.com, $75
Daycent Moravian Star Ceiling Light
Another wanderlust-inspired piece, this Moroccan-esque light fixture adds instant charm with its star shape and old-fashioned seeded glass panels. It's available in three sizes: 12.7 inches, 15 inches, and 18 inches, as well as two color options (black or brass) to fit your home aesthetic. Owners are incorporating it into everything from porches to campers, and say that they love it so much, they "would give this six stars if they could." One reviewer, in particular, swears "you won't regret buying this beautiful light."
To buy: amazon.com, from $100 (originally $112)
Nuloom Suzani Area Rug
The Suzani area rug livens up dull, lifeless rooms with its vibrant hues and decorative floral pattern. It's made in India from durable 100 percent jute and features warm shades such as pink, orange, and red, mimicking a sunset. The low pile height allows it to fit beneath furniture and in entryways, and also means it won't obstruct doors. Right now, you can score the area rug size, which is 8 feet by 10 feet, for up to 34 percent off, bringing its price tag down to $197. Shoppers compliment how gorgeous the rug is, with one going as far as to call it "the freaking best rug ever."
To buy: amazon.com, $197 (originally $299)
Kouboo Rattan Indoor Plant Stand
Plants breathe new life into tired spaces while bringing the outdoors inside your home, especially when they're housed in gorgeous pieces like this wooden stand from Kouboo. The plant stand has earned an Amazon Choice badge and is made from hand-crafted rattan to create a warm and natural-feeling environment. Customers share that they are "in love" with this planter, with many highlighting how pretty and sturdy it is for even holding large, cumbersome plants like a Monstera.
To buy: amazon.com, from $70
Christopher Knight Home Aleah Indoor Woven Chairs
These Christopher Knight Home accent chairs successfully bridge together modern and bohemian home aesthetics with their clean lines, wooden frames, and unique shapes. Each chair boasts a sturdy, steel base and legs and comes with a water-resistant cushion that is equal parts comfy and durable. Owners say the stylish, comfortable, and strong picks make "amazing side chairs," but can also be used in an outdoor space with a boho theme.
To buy: amazon.com, $274 for 2
360 Lighting Helene Coastal Table Lamp
Keep your space bright and stylish with this cottage-inspired lamp from 360 Lighting that looks like you could have found it in the English countryside. The ceramic base is hand-glazed, features a textured pattern that's bound to get you compliments, and comes in a neutral white shade to go with your existing decor and color palette.
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Artistic Weavers Hepburn Area Rug
This stunning area rug comes in a variety of sizes and colors, but shoppers can enjoy nearly 40 percent off when they choose the 7-foot by 11-foot option in black. Aside from its intricate geometric pattern, you'll love the Hepburn rug for its durable stain- and shed-resistant fibers.
To buy: amazon.com, from $188 (originally $303)
Stratton Centerpiece Wall Art
Put the finishing touches on any room with this vivacious centerpiece from Stratton, which is currently marked down nearly 60 percent thanks to a special on-site coupon. The collaged artwork is made up of contrasting metal and natural wood plates, showcasing rich tones, striking patterns, and eye-catching textures.
To buy: amazon.com, $78 with on-site coupon (originally $166)
Creative Co-Op Woven Bamboo Basket Set
This bamboo basket set gives your home storage scheme a stylish upgrade with its sleek, natural wooden exterior. Three sizes are included in the set to fulfill all of your organizational needs from storing blankets and pillows to books, toys, and other everyday items that cause clutter. Some shoppers even included photos of these baskets in their homes doubling as plant stands.
To buy: amazon.com, $191