Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Global-style Decor That'll Make You Want to Travel

Top Finel Decorative Pom-Pom Throw Pillow

These plush throw pillows have accumulated more than 23,800 five-star ratings and instantly elevate your living room or bedroom with their simple look and elegant pom-pom trim. They're available in 27 different colors and come in seven sizes, including a 12-inch by 20-inch bolster style and a standard 20-inch by 20-inch square, to suit any bed, sofa, or chair. Also worth mentioning: They're sold in a set of two, so you'll have plenty of extra cushioning for your favorite lounge spaces.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 for 2