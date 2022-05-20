The 31 Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop on Amazon
It's almost Memorial Day, but you don't have to wait until the actual holiday to enjoy major savings. These days, most retailers are eager to join in on the sale event and have been treating shoppers to deals well before the holiday weekend. One that's getting into the spirit early this year is Amazon, which just marked down hundreds of items across its site.
Sure, you can score pretty impressive deals in home, tech, and outdoor gear. But, now's actually the best time to give Amazon's fashion offerings a look. In anticipation of its Memorial Day Sale 2022, you can save up to 55 percent on summer travel clothing and accessories, which include popular brands like Adidas, Levi's, and more.
During Amazon's early Memorial Day Sale, shoppers have their pick of pretty, flowy sundresses that have earned thousands of five-star ratings from customers — many of whom say that they're elegant enough to wear to weddings and other formal occasions. It's also a great opportunity to stock up on summery tank tops and blouses, as well as lightweight pants, maxi skirts, and shorts that will keep you cool and fashionable when temperatures rise. And if you're in need of a new swimsuit, there are plenty of trendy one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis on sale for up to 49 percent off.
We'd be remiss not to highlight Amazon's discounted footwear offerings, which range from comfortable sneakers to stylish-yet-supportive sandals. Also featured in the early sale deals are luggage and travel accessories. We found a highly rated three-piece suitcase set for $162, plus a four-in-one matching travel purse set that includes a cosmetic bag, wallet, shoulder bag, and wristlet on sale for $40.
Keep scrolling to explore the best early deals from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale, and make sure to add them to your cart as soon as possible before the prices go back up.
Best Early Memorial Day Dress Deals:
- PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $41 (originally $46)
- Berydress Button Down Midi Sundress, $32 (originally $43)
- Styleword V-Neck Swing Dress, $23 (originally $36)
- Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress, $32 (originally $46)
- Zesica Strapless Lace Trim Maxi Dress, $33 (originally $41)
- Imysty Polka Dot V-Neck Shirt Dress, $17 (originally $30)
- Ewedos Tennis Dress, $35 (originally $43)
One dress that stands out from the sale offerings is the PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress, which is made with a soft and breathable polyester fabric and adorned with fashionable ruffles. You can wear it for casual outings and formal occasions alike, and it's on sale for $41.
To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $46)
The Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress is another stylish dress that we have our eyes on. It may look like your average t-shirt dress at first, but the classic silhouette is elevated with cuffed sleeves, an adjustable belt, and an elegant scooped neckline. And, it has pockets!
To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $46)
Best Early Memorial Day Clothing Deals:
- Paitluc Swiss Dot Blouse, from $15 (originally $27)
- Amazon Essential Relaxed-Fit Muscle Tank, $10 (originally $19)
- Viishow V-Neck Tie-Front Shirt, $23 (originally $26)
- Haeof Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $33 (originally $43)
- Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $30 (originally $60)
- SySea High-Waisted Belted Wide-Leg Pants, $26 (originally $36)
- Acelitt Woven Drawstring Pocketed Shorts, $26 (originally $32)
It's always a good idea to have a versatile tank top like the Paitluc Swiss Dot Blouse in your summer travel wardrobe. This elegant tank can easily be dressed up or down with its ruffled high neckline, Swiss dot pattern, and flowy polyester construction. Not to mention it also comes in six colors and is currently on sale for as little as $15.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $27)
On big travel days, you'll want to reach for something as easy, breezy, and comfortable as the Acelitt Woven Drawstring Pocketed Shorts. They're made from soft, lightweight cotton, and their laid-back look is enhanced with an elastic high-rise waistband that allows for a custom fit. Plus, they have two deep pockets and a dressier feel than your typical loungewear shorts.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)
Best Early Memorial Day Bathing Suit Deals:
- Hilor Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $29 (originally $45)
- Cupshe O-Ring Criss-Cross One Piece Bathing Suit, $29 (originally $32)
- Upopby Padded Push-Up One-Piece Bathing Suit, $31 (originally $61)
- Tempt Me Vintage Halter Bikini Set, $33 (originally $36)
- American Trends Tankini Set, $19 (originally $35)
- Blooming Jelly Tie-Knot Bikini Set, 429 (originally $34)
With more than 13,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, the Hilor Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit is one of the most reviewer-loved swimsuits on Amazon. Fans love its thick, supportive straps, sexy mesh detailing, and quality-made nylon-spandex blend, which is designed to move with your body while still keeping everything in place. Shoppers have their choice of 44 colors and patterns, and can score a one-piece for $29 ahead of Memorial Day.
To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $45)
Spice up your swimwear wardrobe with the Tempt Me Vintage Halter Bikini Set, which draws inspiration from retro bathing suit silhouettes with its haltered, ruched top and high-waisted bottoms. The popular two-piece set is available in 43 color and print combinations and is on sale for as little as $33 during the sale.
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $36)
Best Early Memorial Day Comfortable Shoe Deals:
- Adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe, from $50 (originally $65)
- STQ Mesh Walking Sneakers, $34 (originally $40)
- Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals, $38 (originally $45)
- Joomra Pillow Slides, $24 (originally $40)
- Ankis Block Heel Sandals, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $45)
Packing a pair of supportive sneakers like the Adidas Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe will come in handy on any trip, especially if you're heading someone with lots of walking or you just want to save space in your luggage. These sleek sneakers are made with lightweight, breathable mesh and fortified with a cushioned footbed for optimal comfort.
To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $65)
Strappy sandals get a bad reputation for being uncomfortable. But the Blowfish Malibu Granola Sandals ensure that you have toe-to-heel support and cushioning with their contoured cork footbed and soft, adjustable leather straps. They're available in 13 different colors and are on sale for as little as $38.
To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $45)
Best Early Memorial Day Luggage and Travel Bag Deals:
- FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $20 (originally $25)
- Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set, $162 (originally $190)
- YTL 4-Piece Handbag Set, $40 (originally $57)
- Bostanten Leather Shoulder Bag, $80 (originally $97)
- Cluci Backpack Purse, $43 (originally $50)
Travel in style without breaking the bank thanks to the Showkoo 3-Piece Luggage Set, which includes a 20-inch carry-on and two checked bags measuring 24 inches and 28 inches. All three pieces are expandable and made with a durable and easy-to-clean soft-shell material. Other key features include their 360-degree wheels, ergonomic hands, and TSA-approved locks.
To buy: amazon.com, $162 (originally $190)
The YTL 4-Piece Handbag Set ensures that all of your travel bag needs are met with its comprehensive setup. Included in the matching value set are a well-pocketed top-handle tote bag, a spacious crossbody bag, a sturdy-yet-lightweight wristlet, and a durable wallet.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $57)