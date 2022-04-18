This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Stocked With Comfortable, Shopper-loved Sneakers

Tretorn Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers

Looking for a pair of sleek-yet-supportive casual sneakers for your next trip? Enter: the Tretorn Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers, a vintage-style canvas shoe that pairs well with everything in your closet. To ensure that every stride is comfortable, the sneakers have extra cushioning on the heel so your arches stay supported and there's less impact on the rearfoot. An Eco Ortholite insole boosts comfort and the rubber outsole is grippy and durable so you can walk confidently on any surface. Plus, their cotton canvas exterior is breathable, which will come in handy on lengthy treks in warm temperatures. "They were comfortable from the very moment I put them on," one reviewer recalled. They added that "my feet didn't hurt after my long 10-hour day."

To buy: amazon.com, from $38