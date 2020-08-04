36 Amazing Deals to Shop From Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

While Amazon still hasn’t announced when Prime Day will be, that doesn’t mean it’s not offering some major deals in the meantime. Amazon just launched the Big Summer Sale, which has slashed prices on home goods, electronics, travel accessories, clothing, and so much more.
Thousands of products are marked down from popular brands like Adidas, Samsonite, Teva, and Samsung. You can score these Beats headphones for $20 off, this three-piece luggage set for less than $60, and this top-rated Shark vacuum for nearly half-off.
With so many markdowns happening at once, it can be hard to figure out where to start. So to make sure you don’t miss out on any of these killer discounts, we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best deals Amazon’s Big Summer Sale has to offer.
Whether you’re looking for a new duffel bag to take on a road trip, a comfortable pair of sandals to wear this summer, or even a cozy hammock to relax in, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all 36 of our favorite Amazon Big Summer Sale deals happening now!
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.