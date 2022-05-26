Amazon's Best-selling Sandals Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $50
No summer outfit is complete without the perfect pair of sandals. And with so many new trends emerging, we say it's time to give your footwear wardrobe a stylish refresh to welcome the new season. But, we know quality-made sandals can cost a pretty penny, which is why we recommend giving Amazon's fashion offerings a scroll.
Right now, you can find hundreds (almost thousands) of fashionable women's open-toe footwear styles on Amazon for less than $50. But you definitely want to direct your attention to Amazon's best-selling sandals, which have racked up rave customer reviews for their superior comfort, durable construction, and modish silhouettes. The top-seller list even includes picks from Birkenstock, Clarks, and other popular brands.
From cute strappy flatforms and wedge heels to sporty slides and arch-supporting walking sandals, you're bound to find a pair that suits your lifestyle or summer itinerary. And the best part? They're all affordably priced. Below, explore the best-selling women's sandals that you can score for under $50 on Amazon.
Cushionaire Recovery Slide Sandals
Topping Amazon's best-sellers list is the Cushionaire Recovery Slide Sandals, which have racked up more than 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers. Their lightweight, bouncy foam sole molds to your foot for optimal cushioning and support, minimizing shock and preventing fatigue while giving your achy heels, toes, and arches a comfortable place to relax and recover. The fan-favorite slides also have a 1.75-inch thickness and a non-slip outsole that gives you an extra pep in your step that feels natural and secure.
They are actually an editor-favorite, if you need even more convincing, and come in 20 versatile colorways. One reviewer raved that they are "the comfiest shoe I have EVER put on my foot, and I mean that! I am absolutely in love." Another wrote, "I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing several hours; these do not."
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal
Another top-rated pair from Cushionaire, the Luna sandals are an affordable Birkenstock dupe that reviewers say delivers the same quality arch support at a fraction of the price. Their cork footbed is enhanced with an EVA foam midsole that provides cushioning, and for added comfort, you can adjust their soft-lined leather straps to create a perfect fit. They also have grippy traction on the bottom, so you don't have to worry about slipping or losing your balance.
The sandals have nearly 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and come in 21 colorways, including neutrals and metallics. "They grip well and started forming to my foot within the first day of wearing them," one shopper said. They added, "These sandals are the best I've ever worn.'
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Dream Pairs Low Heel Sandals
For fancier footwear options, the best-selling Dream Pairs Low Heel Sandals prioritize style and comfort with their cushioned insole, supportive 3-inch block heel, and adjustable ankle strap. They're available in leather and suede options and come in 24 colors, so you can find the perfect match for all of your summer outfits.
Not only are they a top-selling sandal, but they also take the title of Amazon's best-selling women's heeled sandal, making them a no-brainer for formal occasions. "These shoes are perfect," exclaimed a shopper. "I wore them as a wedding guest for six hours and was on my feet the whole entire time, but I felt no pain." Others highlighted that they're "easier to walk in" compared to other heeled sandals and great for those with wide feet.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Sandals
Boasting ultra-supportive EVA foam midsoles, these classic sandals hug your arches for premium cushioning and stability when you're walking. And, they're equipped with sturdy rubber outsoles with traction so you can confidently stride over any surface. Their waterproof design allows them to double as water shoes when your summertime adventures bring you to the ocean or get interrupted by rain.
The Birkenstock Arizona Sandals have racked up more than 28,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call them "the best sandals in the world." According to one customer that wore the sandals on the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, they gave "outstanding service" across "lots of loose gravel and rock paths," hills, pavement, and cobblestone. The shopper added, "I got no blisters or other problems, and at the end of each day, I dusted them off and wore them around towns and cities."
To buy: amazon.com, from $38
Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals
Meet Amazon's best-selling platform sandal. The Breeze Sea walking flip-flops are made with thick high-density foam to achieve their review-loved cushioning and 1.18-inch heel thickness to give you a little height. Their EVA footbed molds to your foot's unique shape, delivering support to the toes, arches, and heels for maximum comfort, stabilization, and shock absorption.
The popular sandals have nearly 51,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and are also made with the brand's Cushion Soft technology for high energy return, which translates to a bouncier pep in your step when you're clocking in miles. "These are the most amazing flip-flops I have ever owned," said a shopper. Another added, "Even after walking miles all over a park for a whole day, my feet were completely happy and ready to do it all over again the next day."
To buy: amazon.com, from $37
Soda Topic Espadrilles Flatform Wedges
Perfect for casual outings and formal events, these flatform wedges give you height without the pain of traditional heeled sandals. Their thick sole stabilizes your foot and prevents pressure on your toes and heels, so you can walk, dance, or stroll for hours without pain. The sandals' adjustable straps allow you to customize your fit, and shoppers have their choice of 18 colors and prints. Even better? The espadrille style is super popular right now — even Kate Middleton is embracing the trend.
While you might find heels uncomfortable to wear, this pair has earned a 4.5 rating from more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers. In fact, one reviewer said that "walking on them is like walking on cushions."
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals
Sometimes you just need a basic, lightweight pair of sandals to get you through the summer — and these Amazon Essentials flip-flops fit the bill. Unlike their flimsy thong sandal counterparts, these flip-flops are enhanced with a padded footbed for long-lasting comfort and support. They're also available in wide sizes to better suit wearers with wider feet. They come in 11 colors and prints, ranging from classic beige, black, and brown to vibrant turquoise, pink, and yellow, and make for easy packing, since the slim silhouette won't take up much space in your luggage.
And if flip-flops tend to leave your feet sore or skin pinched by the classic toe-thong, you can be relieved to know that these sandals have received nearly 8,000 five-star ratings."They are super comfortable right out of the gate and have a nice cushion," a "pleasantly surprised" customer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Amazon Essentials Two-Strap Heeled Sandals
Another fashionable and comfortable pair from Amazon Essentials, the Two-Strap Heeled Sandals instantly elevate your favorite summer outfits with their elegant look, which features a modest 2.25-inch block heel and sleek straps across the forefoot and ankles. The insole is fortified with a memory foam footbed to ensure that you have all-around cushioning and support when walking or standing for long periods of time. And if you're looking for a particular pop of color to match a summer outfit or wedding guest dress, these come in 68 different styles.
More than 1,300 customers have given them a five-star ratings, so you know you'll be in good company. "One of the most comfortable pairs of heels I have ever worn," raved an Amazon shopper. "Not too high and simple, so they can go with literally almost anything…I need every color!"
To buy: amazon.com, from $27
Megnya Walking Sandals
As Amazon's best-selling athletic and outdoor sandals, these Megnya shoes have a soft EVA cushioned midsole that contours to your foot, while their anti-slip rubber outsole further supports your arch and minimizes fatigue. The waterproof sandals are also incredibly durable, so you can sport them on your favorite hiking trails or while sightseeing on cobblestone streets without worrying about them falling apart. For added security, they feature cute braided nylon straps to keep your foot in place without uncomfortably rubbing against your skin.
With more than 8,700 five-star ratings and nearly 2,000 perfect reviews, shoppers praise their comfort, durability, and performance. "The foam support is amazing and comfortable to walk around in for hours," a reviewer shared. "These are definitely worth the money and I'd buy again in a heartbeat."
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $50)
Ecetana Wedge Flip-Flops
Bringing together comfort and function in a fashionable package, the Ecetana Wedge Flip-Flops prioritize your foot health with their textured massage footbed, which targets your pressure points to relieve pain and promote blood flow. They also offer lots of arch support and shock absorption with their contoured footbed, mid-level heel cup, and rubber sole. Not to mention, the leather material is sweat-resistant and breathable for added comfort.
If you're looking for a comfortable sandal with a little pizazz, you'll find it in this option with its pretty pattern and gorgeous flower embellishments. A customer with high arches wrote: "These sandals provide the type of support and comfort that you would find in orthotic shoes without looking like orthotic shoes." Another shared, "These are the most comfortable sandals that I have ever had. The soles make my soul say thank you."
To buy: amazon.com, from $40