Amazon's Best-selling Sandals Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $50

Cushionaire Recovery Slide Sandals

Topping Amazon's best-sellers list is the Cushionaire Recovery Slide Sandals, which have racked up more than 5,800 five-star ratings from shoppers. Their lightweight, bouncy foam sole molds to your foot for optimal cushioning and support, minimizing shock and preventing fatigue while giving your achy heels, toes, and arches a comfortable place to relax and recover. The fan-favorite slides also have a 1.75-inch thickness and a non-slip outsole that gives you an extra pep in your step that feels natural and secure.

They are actually an editor-favorite, if you need even more convincing, and come in 20 versatile colorways. One reviewer raved that they are "the comfiest shoe I have EVER put on my foot, and I mean that! I am absolutely in love." Another wrote, "I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing several hours; these do not."

To buy: amazon.com, from $25