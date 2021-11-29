These Hotel-quality Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

While there are plenty of deals on popular holiday gifts, Cyber Monday is also a great time to replenish household basics, like bedding. That's especially true if you've had your eye on the Danjor Linen sheets, which one shopper called "the best quality sheets I have ever bought over the last 20 years." The sheets are known for their 1800 microfiber thread count and year-round use promise and are going for an impressive $21 or less today for a full four-piece set.