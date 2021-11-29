These Hotel-quality Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday
From spa-like bath products to high-end bedding, there are many small luxuries that make a resort experience so enjoyable. But there are also ways to create a similar atmosphere from the comfort of your home — like outfitting your bed in hotel-like sheets. Amazon shoppers have found 13 sheet sets that they've dubbed hotel-quality (without the price tag of a hotel stay attached), and thanks to Cyber Monday, these customer-loved sheets are more affordable than ever.
While there are plenty of deals on popular holiday gifts, Cyber Monday is also a great time to replenish household basics, like bedding. That's especially true if you've had your eye on the Danjor Linen sheets, which one shopper called "the best quality sheets I have ever bought over the last 20 years." The sheets are known for their 1800 microfiber thread count and year-round use promise and are going for an impressive $21 or less today for a full four-piece set.
"These sheets are so soft and hotel-like," said one five-star reviewer. "I use them for my guest bedroom and I always get compliments on the quality and feel. They dry super fast and once they're on the bed they're wrinkle free. I have bought several colors and they last in the wash. They don't fade. Great quality!"
The deals don't stop there, as we also spotted the best-selling Mellanni Sheet Set on sale. Similar to the set above, this set also comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two standard size pillow cases, all for just $33 right now. Plus, they're designed with deep pockets to accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches, and you can shop them in 44 colors and eight sizes ranging from twin to California king.
"After years of traveling for work, and staying at countless hotels, I can finally say I have found a high quality hotel style bedding set for my home," said another shopper. "The color is undeniably beautiful, and the comfort the sheets and pillowcases provide is absolutely top notch. I will be highly recommending this product to all of my family and friends."
Because there are so many options on sale, we're here to make your Cyber Monday search even easier with our list of the 13 best hotel-quality sheets on Amazon, starting at $15. Keep reading to browse them all, and prepare to get your best sleep yet.
Chateau Home Collection 800 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton 4-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $73 (originally $87)
Danjor Linens 1800 Thread Count 6-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $38)
HC Collection Eco-friendly 4-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $15 with coupon (originally $38)
Easeland Brushed Microfiber 6-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)
Utopia Bedding 4-piece Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $19 with coupon (originally $24)
California Design Den 100 Percent Cotton 4-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $60)
Hearth & Harbor Extra-deep Pocket Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $33)
Homeideas Brushed Microfiber 4-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)
Mellanni 4-piece 1800 Thread Count Hotel Quality Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $48)
LuxClub Bamboo 4-piece Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $57)
CGK Unlimited 100 Percent Cotton Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $106)
Lavish Home 4-piece Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $35)
Basic Choice 4-piece Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set
To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $37)