Shopping

AirPods and Apple Watches Are at Nearly Record-low Prices for Black Friday

Plus more Apple deals you won’t want to miss.
By Jayla Andrulonis November 26, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score savings on all the best travel deals and luggage, but true to its roots, it's also filled with can't-miss deals on tech. And when it comes to all things gadgets and gizmos, there's no brand people are looking to score for less quite like Apple.

Luckily, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch, some new AirPods, or any other favorites, this year's Black Friday sale came through in a big way for all the Apple lovers out there. From the Apple TV to the newest version of AirPods, plenty of best-sellers are currently marked down to their lowest prices of the year. 

Because scoring Apple favorites at jaw-dropping discounts is one of the most anticipated events of the Black Friday sale season, chances are that things are going to go quickly. That's why we've done the heavy lifting by cutting through the noise to bring you all the best of Apple's current Black Friday deals. 

If your current laptop could use an upgrade or you're looking to gift someone one this holiday season, don't miss out on MacBook Air and Pro options while they're marked down as much as TK percent. For the home office setup, you can get a 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display for $100 off. 

Of course, a Black Friday sale wouldn't be complete without a deal on shopper-approved Apple Watches. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS is on sale and in stock for under $400. You can also get previous models like the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for 21 percent off. 

Below, we've rounded up the 16 best Apple deals for Black Friday 2021, so you can make the most of deals on laptops, watches, AirPods, and more. Happy shopping!

Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Apple MacBook and Desktop Black Friday Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Apple TV and Apple Accessories Black Friday Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com