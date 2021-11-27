AirPods and Apple Watches Are at Nearly Record-low Prices for Black Friday
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to score savings on all the best travel deals and luggage, but true to its roots, it's also filled with can't-miss deals on tech. And when it comes to all things gadgets and gizmos, there's no brand people are looking to score for less quite like Apple.
Luckily, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch, some new AirPods, or any other favorites, this year's Black Friday sale came through in a big way for all the Apple lovers out there. From the Apple TV to the newest version of AirPods, plenty of best-sellers are currently marked down to their lowest prices of the year.
Because scoring Apple favorites at jaw-dropping discounts is one of the most anticipated events of the Black Friday sale season, chances are that things are going to go quickly. That's why we've done the heavy lifting by cutting through the noise to bring you all the best of Apple's current Black Friday deals.
If your current laptop could use an upgrade or you're looking to gift someone one this holiday season, don't miss out on MacBook Air and Pro options while they're marked down as much as TK percent. For the home office setup, you can get a 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display for $100 off.
Of course, a Black Friday sale wouldn't be complete without a deal on shopper-approved Apple Watches. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS is on sale and in stock for under $400. You can also get previous models like the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for 21 percent off.
Below, we've rounded up the 16 best Apple deals for Black Friday 2021, so you can make the most of deals on laptops, watches, AirPods, and more. Happy shopping!
Apple Watch Black Friday Deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, $387 (originally $429), amazon.com
- Apple Watch SE GPS GPS, $220 (originally $280), amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (originally $199), bestbuy.com
- Apple Watch SE, $239 (originally $279), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (originally $249), amazon.com
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $150 (originally $199), amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (originally $549), amazon.com
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $119 (originally $159), amazon.com
Apple MacBook and Desktop Black Friday Deals
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air, $850 (originally $999), amazon.com
- Apple MacBook Pro, $1,300 (originally $1,800), amazon.com
- 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display, $1,699 (originally $1,799), amazon.com
- 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 512GB, $1,349 (originally $1,499), amazon.com
Apple TV and Apple Accessories Black Friday Deals
- 2021 Apple TV HD, $140 (originally $149), amazon.com
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, $150 (originally $159), amazon.com
- Apple MagSafe Charger, $32 (originally $39), amazon.com
- Apple TV Siri Remote, $55 (originally $59), amazon.com
