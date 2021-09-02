The 25 Best Home and Outdoor Living Deals at AllModern's Labor Day Weekend Sale

You can get a sectional for more than $1,000 off right now.
By Jayla Andrulonis
September 02, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While the arrival of Labor Day means bidding farewell to the long days of summer and an arbitrary deadline of when you're no longer supposed to wear white clothing, it also brings along some of the year's best shopping. The sales that pop up over the long weekend are not to be missed, especially when it comes to deals on furniture and decor to spruce up your space heading into a new season.

And thanks to AllModern's Labor Day Sale, you can take advantage of steep discounts on items for every room in your house and essentials to make the most of your outdoor areas. Today through Tuesday at 9 AM, you can get up to 50 percent off across all the retailer's categories, plus another 20 percent on most items when you use the code GET20 at checkout. 

There's something for every room in your home, including area rugs and big ticket items like sofas. Plus, hundreds of dollars off patio furniture, including sectionals and bistro sets, means a chance to maximize your outdoor space while spending less in the process. 

Related: The Best Fire Pit Deals From Birch Lane This Labor Day Weekend 

For your living room, standouts from AllModern's Labor Day Sale include this best-selling coffee table that's marked down under $425, a roomy couch discounted more than $1,200, and mid-century modern inspired velvet accent chairs at a total of 67 percent off. If it's your at-home office situation that could use a little bit of an upgrade, up to hundreds of dollars off sleek leather office chairs and solid wood desks should do the trick.

To give your backyard some TLC ahead of fall, there are planters for 37 percent off and popular dining sets for more than half off. And while it may be the furniture deals that steal the spotlight in AllModern's Labor Day Sale, its discounts on bedding and textiles are not to be missed

Below, check out the best home furniture deals available at AllModern this Labor Day weekend.

Best Sofa and Seating Deals

Credit: Courtesy of All Modern

Best Outdoor Seating Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of All Modern

Best Home Office Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of All Modern

Best Dining Set and Kitchen Seating Deals 

Credit: Courtesy of All Modern

Best Rug and Decor Deals

Credit: Courtesy of All Modern
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com