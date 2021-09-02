The 25 Best Home and Outdoor Living Deals at AllModern's Labor Day Weekend Sale
While the arrival of Labor Day means bidding farewell to the long days of summer and an arbitrary deadline of when you're no longer supposed to wear white clothing, it also brings along some of the year's best shopping. The sales that pop up over the long weekend are not to be missed, especially when it comes to deals on furniture and decor to spruce up your space heading into a new season.
And thanks to AllModern's Labor Day Sale, you can take advantage of steep discounts on items for every room in your house and essentials to make the most of your outdoor areas. Today through Tuesday at 9 AM, you can get up to 50 percent off across all the retailer's categories, plus another 20 percent on most items when you use the code GET20 at checkout.
There's something for every room in your home, including area rugs and big ticket items like sofas. Plus, hundreds of dollars off patio furniture, including sectionals and bistro sets, means a chance to maximize your outdoor space while spending less in the process.
For your living room, standouts from AllModern's Labor Day Sale include this best-selling coffee table that's marked down under $425, a roomy couch discounted more than $1,200, and mid-century modern inspired velvet accent chairs at a total of 67 percent off. If it's your at-home office situation that could use a little bit of an upgrade, up to hundreds of dollars off sleek leather office chairs and solid wood desks should do the trick.
To give your backyard some TLC ahead of fall, there are planters for 37 percent off and popular dining sets for more than half off. And while it may be the furniture deals that steal the spotlight in AllModern's Labor Day Sale, its discounts on bedding and textiles are not to be missed.
Below, check out the best home furniture deals available at AllModern this Labor Day weekend.
Best Sofa and Seating Deals
- Hailee Genuine Leather Sofa, $1,360 with code GET20 (originally $2,550)
- Breanna Polyester Blend Stationary Sofa & Chaise Sectional, $1,320 with code GET20 (originally $2,599)
- Laila Sofa, $1,104 with code GET20 (originally $2,135)
- Colbin Armchair, $1,216 with code GET20 (originally $2,397)
- Jase Velvet Armchair, $384 with code GET20 (originally $899)
Best Outdoor Seating Deals
- Jacobson Eucalyptus Solid Wood 5-Person Seating Group, $1,544 with code GET20 (originally $2,201)
- Jariel Acacia Solid Wood 4-Person Seating Group, $944 with code GET20 (originally $1,381)
- Elevation Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge, $528 with code GET20 (originally $1,000)
- Byrone Metal 4-Person Seating Group, $1,256 with code GET20 (originally $1,961)
- Brittney 2-Person Patio Dining Set, $552 with code GET20 (originally $1,058)
Best Home Office Deals
- Walnut Darian Desk, $232 with code GET20 (originally $368)
- Brown Jayson Solid Wood Desk, $214 with code GET20 (originally $387)
- Camryn Solid Wood Desk, $416 with code GET20 (originally $611)
- Kira Task Chair, $390 (originally $570)
- Jovani Task Chair, $432 with code GET20 (originally $870)
Best Dining Set and Kitchen Seating Deals
- White 5-Piece Dining Set, $528 with code GET20 (originally $821)
- Jace Arm Chair (Set of 2), $312 with code GET20 (originally $450)
- Black Montreal Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 2), $204 with code GET20 (originally $330)
- Avers 5-Piece Dining Set, $320 with code GET20 (originally $931)
- Jordan Bar Stool (Set of 2), $200 with code GET20 (originally $375)
Best Rug and Decor Deals
- Joshua Area Rug, from $34 with code GET20 (originally $50)
- Black Harding Pot Planter, $76 with code GET20 (originally $113)
- Kobe Wood Accent Mirror, $309 with code GET20 (originally $5)
- Bodie Flatweave Wool Area Rug, $50 with code GET20 (originally $90)
- Globe Table Lamp, $61 with code GET20 (originally $141)