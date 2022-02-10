Allbirds' Popular Tree Dashers Hardly Ever Go on Sale, but They're 20% Off Right Now
Quality-made and comfortable footwear is always worth the splurge, especially when it's a pair of Allbirds sneakers. The beloved eco-friendly brand is popular among runners, hikers, and stylish people alike for its minimalist aesthetic, supportive fit, and high performance. And while Allbirds sales are rare, there's one happening right now.
Among Allbirds' best-sellers is the Tree Dashers Running Sneaker, which typically goes for $125. But today, the fan-favorite shoe has been marked down by 20 percent, giving shoppers the chance to score both the women's and men's pair for under $100. Avid Allbirds shoppers know that sales and discounts are few and far between, so act fast before the price goes back up — or worse, your favorite color is gone in your size.
So what makes the Tree Dashers so incredible? To start, owners say they achieve the perfect balance of lightweight and supportive, resulting in a comfortable and breathable experience for running, walking, commuting, and embarking on a long travel day. Designed with sustainability in mind, the sneaker is made from ethically sourced sugarcane eucalyptus fiber, which possesses thermoregulating benefits, and superfine merino wool to give it its signature seamless flex and ventilation.
For support, the Tree Dashers sneakers feature a stabilizing insole that is contoured to cushion your foot where it needs it. Like its exterior, the insole and midsole are flexible to adhere to your gait pattern for a smoother transfer from heel to toe. The sneaker's padded heel collar keeps your ankle secure and in place for a stronger stride.
The Allbirds Tree Dashers running shoes have an impressive 4.8-star rating from shoppers. One wrote in a customer review that they're the "most comfortable shoes" they own, while another raved that they "would wear these every day." As for their performance, a runner shared, "The best running shoe I've ever had. The cushion provides support on impact and gives a lift to my stride."
They've also earned a seal of approval from a Travel + Leisure editor: "I even tried out a pair for myself and was impressed with how much cushion they provided while still feeling light on my feet."
You can get the Allbirds Tree Dashers for 20 percent off in sizes 5 through 11 (including half-sizes) and six limited-edition color combinations, as well as seven "last chance" colors that include classic white, heather gray, bold purple, and light green.