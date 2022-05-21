Allbirds Just Launched Its Very First Sandals — and You'll Want to Wear Them All Summer Long
A summer spent in sandals is a perfect one, if you ask us. But, not every pair of sandals — whether it be flip-flops, strappy gladiators, or sporty slides — is made with comfort in mind, which can lead to blisters and aches, which is the last thing you want on a big travel day.
Thankfully, Allbirds is here with a solution. The celebrity-loved footwear brand, which counts Hilary Duff and Lucy Hale as fans, put its sustainable spin on the classic slide and flip-flop styles with its Sugar Slider and Sugar Zeffer sandals, which are both unisex and come in sizes women's 5/men's 3 to women's 16/men's 14.
The newly launched sandals are each made with the brand's exclusive eco-friendly sugarcane-derived SweetFoam to achieve their bouncy feel and supportive fit. The material mimics the cushioning of EVA footbeds, only it has a carbon negative green profile that makes it good for the Earth and your arches — and your heels, toes, and your overall foot health in general.
With the Sugar Sliders, you'll find a slightly platformed profile that provides excellent energy return and shock absorption, which minimizes fatigue and pain on long treks. They're also equipped with a wide webbing strap that's made of recycled polyester and keeps your foot in place to encourage a natural stride. The supportive sandals can also be adjusted to enhance their fit and keep you stable.
The Sugar Zeffers, on the other hand, present an inventive reimagining of the timeless flip-flop design with their cushy sole and thick, U-shaped strap. Like the Sugar Sliders, their straps are also made with recycled polyester. But, they feature a unique braided texture that adds flair.
Both shoes are available in three colors (natural black, blizzard white, and buoyant orange) and will be available for a limited time only. With their slip-resistant and fast-drying design, they make the perfect sandals for days spent by the beach, pool, or lake.
And since they're comfortable to walk in, you can wear them confidently while navigating crowded terminals, exploring new cities, and casual vacation outings. Heck, you can even wear them around the house as a stylish slipper alternative or when you're out running errands when you want to slip on something supportive. The possibilities are endless!
Give your old sandals a rest and upgrade to the Sugar Sliders or Sugar Zeffers. Get the limited-edition sandals on Allbirds while they're still around. Hurry, sizes are already starting to sell out.