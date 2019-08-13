Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While Allbirds has taken the comfy shoe category by storm thanks to its best-selling wool sneaker, get ready to see a lot more from the brand. Starting today, you can shop Allbirds socks for the first time ever as the company is venturing into designing and offering new wardrobe basics.

If you've never had a pair of Allbirds Wool Runners (first, shop them here for $95!), you might not understand why 50 percent of Allbirds die-hard fans choose to wear them sockless. But if you've ever worn a pair, you'll know that the shoes' super soft inner Merino wool sole helps with moisture-wicking and odor reduction, even though they are machine-washable, too.

Allbirds New Socks Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

No matter how you wear your "Birds," the brand decided it was about time for sock lovers to enjoy that same sensation of wearing them barefoot. Allbirds' new socks are made from a new material called Trino — a fusion of the Wool Runners' Merino wool and the Tree Runners' eucalyptus pulp. Since they're made from this material, they're essentially the perfect accessory for comfy travel outfits because they're super cooling, breathable, and absorbent while also staying dry to the touch.

Available in six stylish colorways as well as three different styles, including Tubers (a classic crew), Hiders (no-shows), and Quarters (an in-between option), we're betting these super soft socks will become your new must-haves. And just like any Allbirds launch, these could sell out super fast, so be sure to shop each style below before it's too late.

Allbirds Trino Hiders

Allbirds Hiders Socks Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds Trino Quarters

Allbirds Quarters Socks Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds Trino Tubers