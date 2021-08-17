Shoppers Are Using This Mask to Get 'Baby Smooth Feet' After Hiking and Running
Even in the most comfortable shoes and the right socks for the task at hand, putting a certain amount of mileage on your feet during a hike, traveling, or a run eventually shows up. So, if you're not already familiar with the "disgustingly satisfying" world of foot masks: Welcome.
Lucky for you — and your heels in need of some TLC — more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers are already here and they've been giving this $10 pack of three foot masks glowing ratings for its ability to restore their feet to summer-ready condition, even after 500 mile hikes.
"I do a lot of walking outside and long runs in gross tennis shoes," one reviewer said. "This product completely changed my skin to be soft and brand new. It certainly does peel your skin, but it takes a little time to kick in as expected. This makes it much less scary and aggressive overall. Definitely recommend this if you're looking to spend more time in sandals!"
How the foot mask works is quite simple, but it does require a bit of commitment to see the process through from start to finish. First, you'll want to start with clean dry feet before sliding the mask onto your feet to fit like socks, allowing it to sit for up to 90 minutes while the exfoliating blend does its thing. After taking the boots off and washing your feet, the real fun begins when your feet begin to shed the dead skin five to seven days afterwards. According to the brand and customers who've used it, it's important to resist the urge to peel the shedding skin during this time and instead, let it occur naturally.
"This is the perfect self-care product," another shopper said. "My feet were super dry and callused, so I used this to help get my feet ready for sandal weather. My feet started peeling after two days and are so much softer now! I was really impressed with how fast this product worked and how soft my feet were after. It's like all my calluses are gone. I definitely recommend setting aside about an hour or so to sit down and put socks on over the booties to help hold them in place just because it can feel funny walking around in the booties, but the results are well worth it."
If your feet could use a little bit of love, head to Amazon to snag the hiker-approved exfoliating mask.
To buy: amazon.com, $10