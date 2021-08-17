Shoppers Are Using This Mask to Get 'Baby Smooth Feet' After Hiking and Running

"This is the perfect self-care product," another shopper said. "My feet were super dry and callused, so I used this to help get my feet ready for sandal weather. My feet started peeling after two days and are so much softer now! I was really impressed with how fast this product worked and how soft my feet were after. It's like all my calluses are gone. I definitely recommend setting aside about an hour or so to sit down and put socks on over the booties to help hold them in place just because it can feel funny walking around in the booties, but the results are well worth it."