This $21 T-shirt Dress Is Gaining Popularity for Being the 'Most Comfortable' Option Shoppers Have Ever Bought
You've booked your flight. You've packed up all of your clothes, toiletries, and essentials. Now all that's left to do is to plan what you're wearing on the plane. Of course, comfort is always key, so you don't want to put on anything that's restrictive. But if you're headed somewhere warm, you're probably thinking about wearing something that will match the theme of your trip, especially if your plan is to hit the beach or explore the city as soon as you land.
This is where a travel dress comes into play. Not sure you've got one that fits the bill? Don't worry, Amazon shoppers have you covered. More than 6,300 reviewers have given the Alaster T-Shirt Dress a five-star rating, and it's no surprise why it's so popular among travelers, fashionistas, and people who don't want to compromise on style or comfort. In addition to being a comfortable and easy-to-style frock, shoppers have been won over by the shirt dress' quality material and affordable price tag.
Right now, you can get one for as little as $23. And, it's worth mentioning that the Alaster T-Shirt Dress, which is available in sizes S to 2XL, comes in 42 colors and prints, so feel free to stock up on a few while you're shopping.
Made from a lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, the Alaster T-Shirt Dress achieves the perfect balance of softness and structure to deliver ultimate comfort. The flowy, tunic-style dress has a slightly rounded neckline and mid-length sleeves to create its laid-back t-shirt silhouette, which shoppers say is elevated enough to wear out and about as well as for casual lounging and errand running. It's designed to hit right above the knees so you can feel comfortable as you walk around without worrying about coverage.
Oh, and did we mention that it has two side pockets? They're deep enough to fit everything from a phone and a set of keys to boarding passes and hand sanitizer, which will come in handy if you decide to go without a bag for a day or night out while traveling. Besides being a stylish vacation dress, shoppers say that the Alaster T-Shirt Dress is surprisingly versatile; it can be worn as a swim cover-up as well as a nightgown thanks to its cooling fabric. Some shoppers highlighted that it can be worn as a tunic with capris or jeans.
"Finally, a dress that is flattering," one Amazon customer wrote. Another chimed in to share that it's become their "new summer wardrobe staple" thanks to its "not clingy but also not shapeless" fit. In their review, the review also noted that the Alaster dress isn't see-through and its "fabric is so soft that it feels like wearing pajamas." A third buyer also highlighted that "the material feels cool and comfy" in their review.
One shopper exclaimed that it was the "most comfortable tee dress I've ever bought." When describing the construction, another Amazon reviewer explained that it's "so much better than I expected. The neckline is amazing, and it's not too baggy like some T-shirt dresses I have." They also admitted that they'll be "buying a second one immediately."
As for how it travels, a customer said that it "packs really well" and "came out of my suitcase wrinkle-free." They also dubbed it the "perfect summer travel dress" because of its "flattering fit and it has pockets." Before heading on vacation, another reviewer quipped that they were "super excited to wear on our coast trip with some white Converse [sneakers]. I don't think I will wear anything else." A third Amazon shopper added that it's no trouble to "dress this piece up or down depending on accessories."
It looks like the Alaster T-Shirt Dress has become quite the hot commodity, especially for upcoming summer travel. Get one on Amazon today before it sells out.