People Are Ditching Their Flimsy Flip-flops for These Supportive, Pain-free Walking Sandals
Flip-flops and warm weather go hand in hand. But, as fans of the popular footwear style know, they can be notoriously unsupportive and are oftentimes a source of discomfort. This is especially true if you're doing a lot of walking or suffer from ailments like plantar fasciitis, heel pain caused by inflammation of the plantar fascia (the thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes) and is commonly experienced after long periods of standing — but, can also be the result of wearing ill-fitting shoes.
Sure, you can swap your flimsy pair for more supportive sandals with an orthopedic insole, but those styles can cost a pretty penny. According to nearly 21,000 Amazon shoppers, you need the Aerothotic Flip-flops. And, as luck would have it, they're currently on sale for up to 28 percent off. For extra savings, there's an on-site coupon you can use to score an additional 6 percent off on certain colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)
The affordable flip-flop style has a cushy design to achieve its superior arch support. Within its shock-absorbing outsole lies a gel insole that contours to your foot to encourage healthy alignment, as well as prevents fatigue and pain. The walking sandals also have a deep heel cup, which stabilizes your foot and ankle while taking pressure off of your knees and hips during long walks.
For additional comfort, the Aerothotic sandals have cushioned straps, a sweat-resistant footbed, and a non-slip outsole, meaning you can enjoy a more confident stride as you walk along wobbly beach boardwalks, navigate through crowded airports and train stations, and hike your favorite casual trails. They're also ideal for trips to the beach, pool, or lake thanks to their water-resistant exterior and rubber sole.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $40)
These supportive features combined with the flip-flops' versatile design are what makes them a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers, many of which suffer from plantar fasciitis, flat-footedness, high arches, heel spurs, and bunions. However, those with foot issues still assured in their reviews that they've experienced ″zero pain″ while wearing these shoes all day.
One customer with "severe" plantar fasciitis wrote: "From the second I put them on, I knew I had finally found the ideal pair of flip flops that I need to be in less pain and to feel cute and feminine." Another added, "They give the same level of arch and side support of a good orthotic shoe, so I can walk all day in these and my feet, knees, and hips feel great."
The sandals have also earned a seal of approval from wearers with wide feet thanks to their roomy toe box. In fact, these Aerothotic flip-flops are so comfortable that some reviewers say they ″haven't stopped wearing them″ since they bought them.
The reviews say it all: The Aerothotic sandals are a must-have. Grab a pair on Amazon today so you can enjoy all-day comfort during your next trip. We're sure they'll become an instant staple in your summer wardrobe, too.