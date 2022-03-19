People Are Ditching Their Flimsy Flip-flops for These Supportive, Pain-free Walking Sandals 

Flip-flops and warm weather go hand in hand. But, as fans of the popular footwear style know, they can be notoriously unsupportive and are oftentimes a source of discomfort. This is especially true if you're doing a lot of walking or suffer from ailments like plantar fasciitis, heel pain caused by inflammation of the plantar fascia (the thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes) and is commonly experienced after long periods of standing — but, can also be the result of wearing ill-fitting shoes.