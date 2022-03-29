These Comfy, Celeb-approved Adidas Sneakers Are 40% Off Right Now
Shoppers know that Black Friday is typically the best time to score deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. But if you're a savvy shopper, you're well aware that retailers like Amazon are full of hidden deals on hot-ticket items all year round.
In fact, right now, you can score a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes for up to 40 percent off, making their $70 price tag drop down to just $42 for a limited time. This is a discount that shoppers haven't seen since last year's Amazon Black Friday sale when the best-selling women's sneakers were marked down to 45 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $70)
So, what makes these running sneakers so special? Aside from being a favorite among celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, they're built with Adidas' Cloudfoam technology to create their signature foot-cushioning memory foam insole, which the brand notes is best suited for everyday runners. It's so soft that reviewers say it feels like they're ″walking on air″ when they wear the sneakers. For additional comfort, the shoes also feature a cushioned sock liner to prevent rubbing and ensure that every part of your foot is supported.
The sneakers also have a lightweight mesh upper that increases air circulation and breathability, especially during gym workouts, light hikes, casual runs, and walks. And since they've got a sleek design and color palette, you can easily rock them while running errands or pair them with your favorite jeans for casual outings. Their synthetic outsole boasts durability and helps the sneakers absorb shock to prevent fatigue, which will come in handy on long travel days. The slip-on running shoes have a snug fit that stabilizes your foot while its flexible body encourages your natural stride.
Naturally, shoes that are this comfortable are bound to sell out. While the Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes come in 36 colors, the white/black/black combination is the only one that's fully stocked in every size, which ranges from 5 to 12. For more colors and sizes, you can head to Adidas to get a pair.
Since gaining popularity among Amazon shoppers, the Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes have earned more than 55,300 five-star ratings for their comfort, support, and versatility. One reviewer wrote, "I promptly wore these for three days straight at Disneyland after only wearing them for about a week prior and had zero blisters." Another customer added that they are the "comfiest shoes I have ever owned," and a third shopper noted that they don't require a break-in period.
They've even earned a seal of approval from a nurse, who said the shoes have taken them "through nursing school, clinical rotations, work as a [registered nurse], amusement parks, hikes — you name it — and have proved the most comfortable shoes" they've found. As for their fit, one buyer was happy to report that the Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes have a roomy toe box that makes it so they don't have to walk "with my toes scrunched up or feeling constricted."
What are you waiting for? Grab the Adidas Cloudfoam Running Shoes while they're 40 percent off on Amazon today.