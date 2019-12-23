These Warm Touchscreen-compatible Gloves Are Under $15 – and Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Them

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

The official start of winter brings an onslaught of snow, slush, and frigid temperatures, so finding a high-quality pair of gloves is probably at the top of your shopping list right now. Thankfully, you don’t have to look far to find a super warm and functional pair: Amazon shoppers are calling the Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves the best gloves they’ve ever owned.

It’s easy to see why these particular gloves are so popular. Not only will they protect your hands from the elements and keep them warm, but their super-soft knit is made from breathable materials, so your hands won’t overheat or get sweaty while you’re wearing them.

But what really makes the unisex gloves special is the fact that they are touchscreen-compatible, so you don’t have to take them off to use your phone or tablet. They also feature a silicone non-slip grip on the palms that helps prevent items (like your phone) from slipping out of your hands.

With smart features like that, it’s no wonder that the gloves have more than 3,000 positive customer reviews right now. “My goodness, these are the best gloves I’ve EVER owned,” said one shopper. “So nicely made! Soft and extremely warm! You can't beat the price, and they’re BEAUTIFUL!”

“Just got back from Alaska, and these gloves were wonderful,” wrote another. “The anti-slide pads were helpful with getting on and off shuttles, float-planes, and trains. Believe me, it was cold there. I highly recommend.”

The top-rated gloves come in ten different colors and are available in size from medium to XXL. (If you aren’t sure which size to choose, the brand offers a size chart.) Perhaps the best part about them, though? They’re incredibly affordable, ranging in price from $7 to $12 — so when you inevitably lose a glove this winter, you can easily replace it without breaking the bank.

