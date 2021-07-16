Shoppers Say These Target Sandals Kept Their Feet Comfortable for '30 Hours' of Traveling and They're Only $25
Summer and sandals may go hand-in-hand, but finding a supportive new pair isn't as easy as it may seem. If you're on the hunt for comfortable and stylish footwear, Target shoppers are calling the A New Day Esme Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals the most comfortable sandals. Priced at $25, these affordable sandals offer support and cushioning to prevent strain and discomfort, all while tying your favorite summer outfits together with their trend-inspired design.
The secret lies in its insole, which is cushioned with memory foam to conform to your foot for optimal comfort. Their elastic instep and ankle straps also contribute to their secure fit by ensuring your feet and ankles are supported and in perfect alignment. In addition to providing flexibility, the elasticized straps also give the sandals their slip-on style, which reviewers said made them easy to put on and take off. The A New Day Esme Sandals are available in sizes 5 to 12 and come in two versatile and summer-friendly colors: black and yellow.
According to customers, the shoes accommodate a variety of foot and ankle widths and are so supportive, they make for comfortable walking sandals. Some even said they're comparable to the likes of name-brand activewear sandals. "I went to New York City for a long weekend and packed these along with a pair of sneakers," one reviewer shared. "After one day, my feet couldn't handle sneakers anymore, so I switched over to these sandals and wish I had worn these from the get-go. They are so comfy, zero break-in time needed."
Another travel enthusiast said they delivered prolonged comfort during their long flight and praised their versatility. "I wore these all day (first time) on an early [morning] flight (3:30 a.m.) to Hawaii with a stop in Dallas, for a total of 30 hours without any discomfort," they wrote. "Great shoe, true to size! Memory foam allows for adaptation to foot... Perfect for casual and even dressier casual [wear]. I wore mine with a Target-purchased black romper. Numerous compliments."
In fact, they've even earned a seal of approval from pregnant shoppers. "A pregnant momma's dream," raved one Target reviewer. "I'm 7.5 [months pregnant] and these fit perfectly. They're stretchy, so they work great when my feet swell. They're also very comfortable. Also, I do have slightly wide feet, and they stretch to accommodate any width."
As for those with narrow feet, one customer vouched, "I have really narrow feet and always end up having gaps when I try on shoes. The elastic makes these fit perfectly and I don't feel like I'm going to walk out of them."
Ditch your uncomfortable summer footwear and upgrade your wardrobe with the A New Day Esme Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals. Grab a pair from Target today before your next adventure.