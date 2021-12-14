These Fleece-lined Leggings Are Perfect for Lounging and Skiing — and They're Under $30
Whether you're preparing to ski or snowboard down the slopes or simply attempt to stay as warm as possible throughout the winter, layering is key. Though a coat that's both warm and waterproof is paramount for time spent outside in the elements, you will also want to make sure you wear plenty of layers underneath — and that starts with your base layer. With more than 8,000 five-star ratings and 1,500 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers are raving about these leggings because they're fleece lined.
90 Degree by Reflex is known for its traditional leggings, and now it's stepping its warmth game up a notch with their high waist fleece-lined leggings. Similar to other pairs designed by the brand, the pull-on fleece-lined leggings are 28-inches long, rise 4.5 inches above your belly button, and are designed from 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex.
"These fleece-lined leggings are by far my favorite brand so far," wrote one five-star reviewer. "They are so soft and comfortable, and great for fall or winter walking or jogging, or even just wearing as pants…[They have] strong seams, [are] not see-through when you bend over, and have a phone pocket on both sides. I will for sure be buying these in more colors. I have the regular leggings in this brand as well, and love them too. So, if you are on the fence about deciding which fleece-lined leggings to get, for the price, these are the best!"
When you're deciding which 90 Degree by Reflex fleece leggings to order, keep in mind they're available in 40 colors — and you can order them with or without pockets. The brand does suggest reviewing the size chart as well because it's possible for the leggings to run small.
"These leggings fit very nicely and are quite warm," added another reviewer. "I purchased these to use as a base layer for chilly Midwest winters. The pockets are glorious and hold my phone and wallet nicely."
"These kept me toasty as a base layer for a Colorado trip," said a third five-star reviewer. "And [the leggings] were also great for a chilly day at Disneyland! They washed perfectly — and I'm planning on ordering another pair!"
Once your 90 Degree by Reflex fleece-lined leggings arrive, you will officially own pants that are ″designed to feel like you're wearing your favorite sweatshirt on your legs,″ according to the brand — which is bound to feel ideal on the slopes, on a run, or by a fire.