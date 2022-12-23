Shoppers Say These Waterproof Duck Boots Keep Your Feet ‘Warm and Dry’ on Winter Vacations — and They’re on Sale

Get them for as little as $35 at Amazon now.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

STQ Duck Boots for Women Waterproof Winter Boots Quilted Snow Boots tout
Photo:

amazon

If there’s one thing you need to pack for cold weather travel, it’s a good pair of snow boots. While these shoes are intrinsically a little bulkier and less ideal for packing, they’re still essential for comfortably navigating the wintertime. For your snow boot checklist, you’ll need to focus primarily on grip, warmth, and a waterproof shell to be best prepared for icy roads and snowy walks back from the ski slopes or to your mountain-top Airbnb. 

Fortunately, STQ’s Waterproof Quilted Duck Boots are currently on sale for up to 44 percent off at Amazon, and with a lightweight yet sturdy build, they’re the perfect companion for any activity the coming months may present. (Not to mention, several shoppers note that they offer a similar look to duck boots from L.L. Bean and Sperry, but at a much friendlier price point.)

STQ Duck Boots for Women Waterproof Winter Boots Quilted Snow Boots

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $61)

First and foremost, a thermoplastic elastomer sole and non-marking TPR outsole ensures optimal grip on icier terrain, and a waterproof shell keeps your feet warm and dry through snowy and rainy days outside. As for comfort, these shoes were put up against a long-distance walking test, with researchers walking 16 kilometers in the snow and returning with dry, comfortable feet.

To keep your toes nice and toasty, the shoes are fitted with a micro-fleece lining with insulation working to keep your feet at a temperature between 82.4-86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. If you do plan to wear these boots to the airport you’ll be able to slip them on and off with ease, as they’re designed with a smooth side zipper and sleek leather laces. 

STQ Duck Boots for Women Waterproof Winter Boots Quilted Snow Boots

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $45)

Perfect for cold weather outings, one shopper noted that they “often travel to places where it does [get cold] so these are very nice to have.” They added, “These are waterproof and fleece-lined. They’re super comfortable and fit well.” If you’re planning on wearing these boots through the airport, shoppers have also confirmed that they’re “easy to slip on,” as well as “comfortable and everything I need in a boot.”

Another happy customer wrote that they “took these boots on a week long ski trip to South Lake Tahoe, I did not need my snow boots, these boots were perfect.” They continued, “I’ve already racked up a few miles [in] them.” Further, one other shopper added that they “bought them for a family trip to Colorado and they kept my toes so warm and dry.”

STQ Duck Boots for Women Waterproof Winter Boots Quilted Snow Boots

amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $61)

As the colder weather moves in, now is the time to grab STQ’s Waterproof Quilted Duck Boots while they’re still on sale at Amazon. Not only have they earned nearly 2,000 perfect ratings, but they’re the perfect insulated shoe for any adventure the winter may throw your way. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Planone Short Rain Boots Tout
Travelers Say These Comfy Rain Boots Are Perfect for Touring Rainy and Wet Cities — and They’re 50% Off
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
Women's Cross Band Slippers Fuzzy Soft House Slippers tout
These Cloud-like $23 Slippers Are Even Comfy and Supportive Enough for Shoppers With Foot Pain
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon tout
The 20 Best Last-minute Gifts at Amazon That’ll Still Arrive in Time, According to a Travel Writer
ALEADER Womens Cold Weather Winter Boots Waterproof Snow Boots tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon
12-best-outdoor-slippers-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Outdoor Slippers of 2022
Nordstrom Rack Shoe Tout
These Shoe Brands Loved by Oprah and Kate Middleton Are on Sale for Up to 69% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now
Memory Foam Slippers
These 15 Comfy Memory Foam Slippers Are Best-sellers on Amazon — and They’re Up to 50% Off
Nordstrom Holiday Gifts
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers
Pooluly Men's Ski Jacket Warm Winter Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket Tout
This ‘Extremely Warm’ Winter Jacket Keeps Shoppers Toasty in Negative Temperatures — and It’s 50% Off Today
adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Tout
These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon
Sperry Women's Saltware Core Boots
These Fleece-lined Duck Boots Are a Fall Favorite for Rainy Day Adventures — and They’re on Sale Now
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Best Duck Boots for Men and Women
The 12 Best Duck Boots for Men and Women of 2022
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale