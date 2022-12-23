Shoppers Say These Waterproof Duck Boots Keep Your Feet ‘Warm and Dry’ on Winter Vacations — and They’re on Sale

If there’s one thing you need to pack for cold weather travel, it’s a good pair of snow boots. While these shoes are intrinsically a little bulkier and less ideal for packing, they’re still essential for comfortably navigating the wintertime. For your snow boot checklist, you’ll need to focus primarily on grip, warmth, and a waterproof shell to be best prepared for icy roads and snowy walks back from the ski slopes or to your mountain-top Airbnb.

Fortunately, STQ’s Waterproof Quilted Duck Boots are currently on sale for up to 44 percent off at Amazon, and with a lightweight yet sturdy build, they’re the perfect companion for any activity the coming months may present. (Not to mention, several shoppers note that they offer a similar look to duck boots from L.L. Bean and Sperry, but at a much friendlier price point.)

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $61)

First and foremost, a thermoplastic elastomer sole and non-marking TPR outsole ensures optimal grip on icier terrain, and a waterproof shell keeps your feet warm and dry through snowy and rainy days outside. As for comfort, these shoes were put up against a long-distance walking test, with researchers walking 16 kilometers in the snow and returning with dry, comfortable feet.

To keep your toes nice and toasty, the shoes are fitted with a micro-fleece lining with insulation working to keep your feet at a temperature between 82.4-86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. If you do plan to wear these boots to the airport you’ll be able to slip them on and off with ease, as they’re designed with a smooth side zipper and sleek leather laces.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $45)

Perfect for cold weather outings, one shopper noted that they “often travel to places where it does [get cold] so these are very nice to have.” They added, “These are waterproof and fleece-lined. They’re super comfortable and fit well.” If you’re planning on wearing these boots through the airport, shoppers have also confirmed that they’re “easy to slip on,” as well as “comfortable and everything I need in a boot.”

Another happy customer wrote that they “took these boots on a week long ski trip to South Lake Tahoe, I did not need my snow boots, these boots were perfect.” They continued, “I’ve already racked up a few miles [in] them.” Further, one other shopper added that they “bought them for a family trip to Colorado and they kept my toes so warm and dry.”

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $61)

As the colder weather moves in, now is the time to grab STQ’s Waterproof Quilted Duck Boots while they’re still on sale at Amazon. Not only have they earned nearly 2,000 perfect ratings, but they’re the perfect insulated shoe for any adventure the winter may throw your way.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

