These Comfy Lace-up Boots Have a Genius Feature so You Don't Need to Carry a Wallet

When you’re on the go, traveling light is always the goal, but it can only be achieved if you’ve got functional gear at the ready. And, if you’re wearing the STQ Combat Boots, that all starts with your footwear. The popular Amazon boots are winning shoppers over with their genius design, which features a discrete zippered pocket across the front to hold your cards, cash, and other tiny essentials — eliminating the need for a wallet.

Impressive convenience aside, the STQ Combat Boots, which are quick to sell out, were recently marked down 35 percent off. With this discount, you can score a pair for $67. But, wait, there's more; you can also use a special on-site coupon to get even more savings. Once it's applied at checkout, the leather boots' price tag drops down to $59. Talk about a deal, right?

To buy: amazon.com, $59 with on-site coupon (originally $102)

In addition to their unique front pocket, the mid-rise women's combat boots offer a comfortable fit with their padded collar, which falls right under your calves and wraps your shins and ankles in a warm knit fabric to block out chilly winds. The interior is also lined for added warmth, and you don't have to worry about rain or snow getting inside thanks to the STQ Combat Boots' thick, four-layer construction (which is made up of water-resistant leather).

What's more, the rubber soles of the boots are strategically designed with a grippy traction pattern, ensuring that you're stable and able to securely walk on any surface. Their lace-up front also helps you customize their fit so you can feel maximum support and comfort, especially when you're on your feet for prolonged periods of time.

It's also worth mentioning that the STQ Combat Boots are available in two stylish colors (brown and black). Both are incredibly versatile and can be dressed up or down to match your itinerary; pair them with jeans, skirts, leggings, trousers, dresses — whatever's in your suitcase! Sizes range from 5.5 to 11.

After gaining popularity among Amazon shoppers, the STQ Combat Boots have racked up more than 9,000 five-star ratings. "These have quickly become my new favorite boots," one reviewer wrote. "I wore them the same day I got them, and they are really comfortable and not bulky or heavy like some boots are." Also vouching for their supportive fit, another buyer called them, "very comfortable. [The] first time wearing, I had [them] on for six hours and [did] a lot of walking. I didn't have any sore spots at all."

But, as expected, most customers find the boot pocket impressive. One shopper exclaimed, "I love the pocket. I carry a bookbag most days, and it’s difficult to dig through for certain items, [but] now I can just unzip my boot." They also added, "I have had no problems with water and I’ve stepped in plenty of puddles." Another reviewer joined in, "It's nice because then I don't have to carry my purse. I've even hidden lipstick in one shoe."

You can't beat that level of convenience. Ditch your bulky purse or backpack and give the STQ Combat Boots a try. Grab a pair at Amazon while they're up to 46 percent off with a special on-site coupon.

And, make sure to check out the other varieties that they come in. Reviewers are also a fan of the mid-ankle boots, which are available in three colors and are up to 51 percent off for a limited time.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $55.

