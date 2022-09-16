These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now

Here at Travel + Leisure, we never miss a deal, especially on a certified comfortable pair of sneakers that’s perfect for travel. The Steve Madden Women's Gills Fashion Sneakers were included in our story on the most comfortable slip-on sneakers for women tested by T+L editors. And the best part? They’re actually affordable, since most pairs are around $60 or less, depending on which color you choose.

To buy: amazon.com, from $57

With 1.25-inch platforms, the leather sneakers provide a bit of height while still being easy to walk in, elevating any travel outfit instantly without compromising on comfort. And since they’re a slip-on style, they make going through airport security a breeze. Adding to the comfort features are the padded collars that will prevent dreaded heel blisters. The durable, thick soles offer traction to ensure stability, whether you’re traversing cobblestone streets or gravel paths. Shoppers have their choice of 14 colors and prints (although the black leather version has the most sizes in stock right now at Amazon), and sizes range from 5 to 14, including half and wide options.

While the look is cool and timeless, it’s the fit that makes these a pair that buyers “never want to take off.” The T+L editor who tested the sneakers agreed. "These were truly comfortable right out of the box," Jamie Hergenrader, Editorial Director of commerce content, said. ​​Hergenrader also went on to say that there was no break-in period, a sentiment other reviewers felt as well. The shoes are “good quality and easy to clean [and they] fit comfortably from the start,” one wearer said. Our editor also noted that while the first few times wearing the sneakers, they were hard to slip into, but after a couple of wears, it became a true slip-on, hands-free experience.

A Zappos reviewer highlighted the shoes’ durability. “They are super versatile in color and my first pair lasted me three years with just summer [and] fall use,” they wrote. Also speaking to their versatility, a wearer shared, “I have two pairs and wear them all the time: casual, dressy or sporty.”

To buy: zappos.com, $50 (originally $70)

Versatility was a feature noted in the original article, since Hergenrader wrote, “They're dressy enough for work but casual and comfy enough to walk the dog.” With that in mind, they’re easy to pair with wide-leg jeans, straight pants, fitted leggings, short or maxi dresses, so no matter what your vacation wardrobe looks like, you’ll be able to sport the sneakers in style.

