This Gorgeous Tennessee Hotel Now Has Rooms in Restored 1920s Train Carriages — See Inside

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo just got a $19-million renovation and will welcome travelers back on Oct. 31 with an unforgettable stay.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023
Exterior of a Restored Train Carriage Room at The Hotel Chalet
Photo:

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of The Hotel Chalet

It has been more than 50 years since the last passenger train departed Chattanooga's Terminal Station, but on Oct. 31, travelers can once again settle into original train carriages from the 1920s and 1960s. This time, it will be in a beautiful beaux-arts building in the renovated The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo, which starts accepting reservations today.

The iconic Tennessee property, part of Historic Hotels of America, took two years and $19 million to renovate.

"I drew inspiration from the heritage of U.S. Railways, which often constructed lodges and chalets to encourage travel and exploration," Jake Lamstein, the owner of The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo, told Travel + Leisure. "It reflects the spirit of rail travel by inviting guests to embark on a journey, not just to their destination, but also through time. That spirit of adventure and elegance permeates every aspect of the hotel's design and guest experience."

A bedroomiInterior of a Restored Train Carriage Room at The Hotel Chalet

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of The Hotel Chalet

The 127-key property features 25 guest rooms in restored 1920s and 1960s Pullman train carriages. Designed by Jenny Bukovec, the Victorian and midcentury modern accommodations fully reflect their respective eras through eclectic decor, original Tiffany glass pendants, bentwood dining chairs, and custom wall coverings. 

The other guest rooms are retro-inspired, but also draw from the surrounding Appalachian Mountain scenery through plenty of wood accents and greenery-filled terraces. 

"The hotel encapsulates the nostalgia and allure of rail travel's heyday, making it an ideal destination for history enthusiasts and anyone seeking a memorable and immersive experience in the heart of Chattanooga's Southside," Lamstein explained.

Seating Area in a restored Train Carriage Room at The Hotel Chalet

Matt Kisiday/Courtesy of The Hotel Chalet
Guest Bathroom in a Restored Train Carriage Room at The Hotel Chalet

Nicola Harger/Courtesy of The Hotel Chalet

But it's not all old-school glamour. The rooms have smart TVs, Italian-made bedlinens, USB charging stations and Bluetooth speakers, working and dining areas, and bathroom toiletries by the clean beauty brand The Botanist & The Chemist.

The hotel's beautiful courtyard has a lush garden with fire pits, a pool, and a spacious sundeck. Elsie's Daughter, the on-site restaurant, serves elevated Southern fare with gorgeous mountain views.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo will open on Oct. 31, and you can book your stay here. Chalet King Rooms start from $250 per night, and Train Carriage Sleeper Deluxe rooms start from $425 per night.

