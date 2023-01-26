State Department Warns Against Using Uber, App-based Transportation in Cancun

The security alert was issued earlier this week and includes popular tourist areas like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Published on January 26, 2023
Taxis sit outside the ADO bus station in downtown Cancun, Mexico,
Photo:

Cassi Alexandra/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The United States Department of State is warning tourists against taking app-based transportation services like Uber in the Quintana Roo state of Mexico amid a rash of incidents that resulted in American travelers getting hurt.

“Application-based car services such as Uber and Cabify are available in many Mexican cities, and generally offer another safe alternative to taxis,” the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico wrote in a security alert. “Official complaints against Uber and other drivers do occur, however, and past disputes between these services and local taxi unions have occasionally turned violent, resulting in injuries to U.S. citizens in some instances.”

The alert was issued after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking Uber drivers and riders, including blocking a main road leading to the hotel district in Cancun, according to the Associated Press

Ride-share apps had previously been blocked in Cancun, the wire service noted, but a court injunction earlier this month allowed Uber to operate.

“I am not going to allow a small group to damage the reputation of the resort and human safety,” Cancun Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta said in a taped message, according to the AP, calling on taxi drivers to stop.

Overall, the State Department classifies Mexico’s Quintana Roo state under its “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” warning due to the potential for crime and kidnapping. 

“Criminal activity and violence may occur in any location, at any time, including in popular tourist destinations,” the State Department wrote in its advisory. “Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations.”

Cancun is consistently a favorite for American tourists with plenty of hotels, gorgeous beaches, and Mayan ruins. Beyond Cancun, there are under-the-radar destinations throughout Quintana Roo like Chetumal, Bacalar, and Mahahual.

