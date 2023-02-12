This Unexpected Toiletry Bag Hack 'Works Like a Dream' for Packing Liquids

I have been traveling for more than two decades and have gone through several iterations of finding the best toiletry bag. Whether it is for a weekend getaway or a few weeks on the road, somehow what works for one type of trip rarely works for another, and most of the time, I would just find myself reaching for a simple Ziploc bag in my kitchen to pack what I needed — that is, until I discovered this handy packing hack using an unexpected kitchen item: the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Container.

Not only is it an eco-friendlier alternative to classic Ziploc bags with its reusable design, but the Stasher Silicone Container makes the perfect dopp kit or toiletry bag alternative because of its leakproof, air-tight construction. Plus, it's incredibly durable as it is made with pure platinum silicone, which is BPA- and plastic-free; I have had mine for many years, and it still looks brand new.

Another added bonus of traveling with the Stasher Silicone Container is that it's available in multiple sizes and colors, which is ideal for organizing your toiletries for different bags and trips.

I use the mini size, which measures 7.8 inches by 5.8 inches, to pack a few quick essentials like lip balm, deodorant, and moisturizer in my gym bag. The 8.5-inch by 7-inch mid-sized version, on the other hand, I reserve for weekend trips. And, I've found that the mega size, which has a 9.5-inch by 8.3-inch frame, is best for longer adventures when I need to carry regular-size cosmetics. It's also worth noting that Amazon is having a special promotion on the reusable silicone bags, offering nearly 40 percent off on select sizes.

But, what I like most about the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag is that it stands upright, unlike other traditional Ziploc bags. This means you can put it on your hotel dresser or the bathroom sink, and it will stay put with minimal chance of all the contents spilling on the floor and making a mess. This also makes it easy to pack, arrange, and access your toiletries, especially since it's see-through.

And, since they're technically intended for food storage, you can stick them in the fridge or freezer, which is good news if you're traveling with certain medications or something temperature sensitive — or, if you've packed some snacks for your journey.

But perhaps what really sold me on expanding my uses for Stasher products is the company’s ethos of sustainability. Stasher is on a mission to create a waste-free world through education, action, and advocacy. They even pledge 1 percent of all sales annually to nonprofits protecting the planet because, as the brand stated, “when we all work together, a brighter future is in the bag.”

Currently, the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom had the same idea as me and purchased one for travel. According to one reviewer, it "works like a dream" for transporting liquid toiletries: "I recently took a round-trip flight from Colorado to Washington with no mess or leaks,” they shared. “I was able to fit my electric razor, toothbrush, comb, and a few other items with room to spare.” They also noted that it fits inside their go-to dopp kit for added protection.

Another customer also verified that these bags are great for travel: “We used this as my 1-quart bag for flying. It was useful, even if it was slightly larger than allowed. We didn't have any issues getting through security with it." Chiming in, a third shopper enthusiastically remarked that they offer a variety of storage opportunities and highly recommended buying a few different sizes. “These bags have a tight seal, and I use them for lots of stuff," they wrote. "I take snacks to work on them, store leftovers, and even use the small size to store my car registration and insurance card in my glove box.”

Speaking of cars, another buyer said that the Stasher bags are "our go-tos for road-trip travel snacks" and titled their review, "How did we ever travel without these?" They added, "[We put] equal parts Cheez-Its and pretzel sticks in a Stasher [bag], and we're good to go for 400 miles or so." And, a final reviewer highlighted that they come in handy for meal prepping when you're always on the go: "I travel and do not like eating out. I can have salmon and veggies amongst other things cooked right in this bag via microwave or in a [food warmer]. [You can] prep your meals, freeze, then cook or reheat right in the bag."

See? The possibilities are endless. So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag's versatility — and Amazon's current promotion — and stock up on all the different colors and sizes before your next trip. You never know where and when they will come in handy.

