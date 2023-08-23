My Mom, Dad, and I Can’t Get Enough of the Stanley Tumbler That Just Dropped in New Colors at Target

As somewhat of a water bottle snob, I can confidently say I’ve tried dozens of drinking vessels on the market over the years. The graveyard of water bottles I’ve tested in my lifetime is quite extensive, including plastic, stainless steel, and glass, but one, in particular, has earned the top spot on my shelf.

After splurging on the Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler, I have never looked back. It quickly became my favorite on-the-go water bottle and gym water bottle and has even replaced the glassware in my home. If you’re looking to invest in your first Stanley Tumbler or simply want to expand your collection, Target and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia — Joanna and Chip Gaines’ home line — have teamed up to release six exclusive earth-toned hues, and they’re all in stock right now (which is practically unheard of).

If you’ve spent any time online in the past year, you’ve likely seen the Stanley Tumbler gracing your social media feeds, including on TikTok, where ‘Stanley cup’ has garnered 2.3 billion views and counting. It sells out incredibly fast, sending folks into a tizzy when there’s a restock on the horizon. It’s also not out of the ordinary for fans of the cup to have vast collections of the same silhouette in various colors. The hefty, tumbler-style travel mug has received so much attention that you might be considering snagging one but are wondering: Is it worth it?



While it’s somewhat of a splurge for a water bottle, I have never loved a drinking vessel more. It keeps my liquids cold for days — I’ve had ice cubes still fully intact after 48 hours in the blazing sun — and it’s comfortable to hold. The tapered shape makes it travel-friendly since it can fit comfortably in my car’s cupholder, an obstacle I’ve encountered with other travel cups. It’s made from 90 percent recycled stainless steel and is dishwasher safe, making it a breeze to clean.

Everywhere I go, the Stanley tumbler is almost always with me, and I haven’t stopped raving about it since I got it. Both my mom and dad ended up grabbing the tumbler too, and they’re equally as big of a fan as I am. We’ve all seen significant improvement in our daily water intake since it takes just two filled tumblers to help us hit our hydration goal.

Shoppers love the Stanley tumbler too, and one person said, “the hype is real” surrounding the cup. Another reviewer who left iced coffee in theirs in a hot car for days said the ice was still there when they returned, adding that it “keeps drinks cold forever.” A third shopper praised the cup’s size for holding a substantial amount of liquid and noted it’s “worth every penny.”

Head over to Target to grab your own Stanley 40-Ounce Tumbler while they’re still in stock, and keep scrolling to see more available colors.

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

Stanley 40-Ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler

Target

