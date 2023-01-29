This Travel Thermos Went Viral on TikTok — and It's on Sale for $25

If there’s one thing we can thank TikTok for, it's scouting out the brands and products that should be on our radar for making life easier. Of course, not everything that TikTok dubs trendy is worth the investment, but there’s one brand that has been making waves on the social media platform, and they happen to have the perfect travel mug: Stanley.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a durable thermos to take with you on your next ski trip or simply are of the mindset that you can never have too many cups (something I certainly stand by), the Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug is currently on sale at Amazon for just $25. Be prepared for your former favorite thermos to take the sideline.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $27)



Made with 18/8 stainless steel and double-wall, vacuum-seal insulation, this leakproof, lightweight thermos takes the word “durable” to the next level. Not only does it keep your hot beverages toasty for up to nine hours, but it also keeps cold drinks at a steady temperature for 12 hours, and iced drinks chilled for a stunning 40 hours.

Easy to clean so you don’t have to worry about buildup in the base of the thermos, this mug is not only ideal for coffee or tea, but nearly any beverage you may want to take with you on the go (think: for camping trips, hiking excursions, and lengthy ski vacations). The insulation within the thermos is equipped to keep your beverage at the desired temperature without sacrificing on a functional, ergonomic design. Plus, the leak-resistant cap features a spillproof push button which opens the mouthpiece only when you’re ready to drink, helping you avoid unnecessary messes.

And, TikTokers are certainly taking notice of this travel coffee mug. In fact, one user swore the mug “keeps my coffee hot for up to five hours” adding that they love the thermos because it eliminates the need for single-use cups of coffee. Another active TikToker raved that they use the Stanley mug while they’re out and about in North Wales, explaining that they make their coffee before going for a cold plunge, and because it’s “double skinned” it works to “keep it hot” until they’re done.

Amazon shoppers can’t help but agree. One shopper went as far as to call it “the perfect travel coffee thermos,” explaining, “My coffee stays hot, and I mean ‘right out of the pot hot’ all morning long.” They also revealed that they took a sip “after it’s been in my motorcycle saddlebags, traveling 25 miles in cold weather over an hour, and it almost burned my mouth.” Another customer raved that it’s the “best travel mug ever,” dubbing it “worth the investment if you are looking for something durable, easy-to-clean, [and] drip-proof.”

Other shoppers love the button-release lid, with one person writing that the “one-hand button press is the best for camping,” adding that it “does not leak.” Another customer agreed that it was a “perfect design” noting that the button system makes drinking from this mug “so easy on a hike.”

If you’re preparing for winter travel, shoppers swear this mug is the best companion you could take along with you. In fact, one customer shared that they take their mug skiing, and when they “leave it in the car all day, the coffee is still warm,” adding that it disassembles for “easy and thorough cleaning.”

On sale for as little as $25 right now, this viral thermos has earned more than 16,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, as well as the title of “best travel mug ever.” Don’t wait too long to grab one though — we don’t know how long it will stay in stock.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25.

