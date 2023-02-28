The TikTok-famous Stanley Travel Mug Is About to Sell Out Again — but We Found the Next Best Thing

Hurry, we're sure it's going to sell out fast, too.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 28, 2023

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

A quality water bottle is hard to come by, especially one that is compact, aesthetically pleasing, insulating, and equipped with a straw and a lid that’s actually secure and leak-proof. If you’re an avid TikTok user, you know that the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler has been taking the app by storm, and creating quite the demand; it’s become so popular that it once had a 100,000-person waitlist, and it's about to sell out again.  

Admittedly, my initial reaction to that stat was, “How good can a travel mug really be?” But, once it was restocked, I decided to give it a try as my go-to travel tumbler recently suffered a devastating fall from my kitchen cabinet. I opted for the 40-ounce version, which instantly proved to be way bigger than I needed for my morning iced coffee — but actually makes the best water bottle with its ginormous frame, vacuum-sealed lid, and impressive insulation that keeps my drinks perfectly chilled for hours without any ice. 

THE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE TUMBLER

Stanley

To buy: stanley1913.com, $40 

What's more, the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler's oversized design means that you need fewer refills (I admit that I've actually been so much more hydrated since I picked one up), and its suctioned straw opening is specially designed to prevent spills and splashes. Plus, it has an ergonomic side handle and it fits in any cup holder, something I couldn't say about my old 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle. 

I'm not going to lie, it's definitely worth the hype. But, unfortunately, the Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumblers are incredibly hard to come by right now. If you've been thinking about making the switch to the TikTok-viral travel mug but haven't had luck tracking one down, Amazon has the ultimate solution; instead of jumping on another waitlist, you can add the Stanley IceFlow Tumbler to your cart. 

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $40) 

Available in 20- and 30-ounce sizes, the Stanley IceFlow Tumbler uses the same double-wall vacuum insulation and leak-proof lid as its Internet-famous counterpart — only it boasts an even more travel-friendly design with its convenient top carrying handle (that folds down) and built-in flip-up straw. According to the brand, it keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and if you're drinking something icey, it will stay cool for two days

It also has a cup holder-compatible silhouette, so you can bring it anywhere — road trips, spin classes, movie theaters, etc. And, depending on which size you opt for, you can easily bring it along during a hike, kayaking adventure, camping trip, or wherever your next adventure will bring you. Not to mention that the Stanley IceFlow Tumbler is available in 20 stunning colors, and some of them are up to 25 percent off right now

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40) 

Shoppers are also impressed with its durability. One reviewer shared, "It hasn’t dented at all even though I dropped it multiple times." They also added, "[This is the] best purchase I've ever made. It keeps my water ice cold, and even the ice cubes don’t melt." Another customer wrote, "This cup is perfect for toting to sporting events where you also have to bring chairs and gear. It's easy to carry, fits in cup holders, and is dishwasher safe." 

Chiming in, a third shopper said, "I’ve purchased many insulated bottles and cups, but this is by far the best one I have. I use it consistently every day. I love that it has a flip top because I feel that it is more sanitary, and I love that it has a straw. It does not leak, and it keeps my water cold." And, a final Amazon reviewer commented, "It keeps my drink cold all day. I work from my car and it has kept my drink cold in my car, even during a heatwave." 

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44

Elevate your hydration game with the Stanley IceFlow Tumbler, which is currently up to 25 percent off at Amazon and the perfect alternative to the brand's viral (and almost-sold-out) Adventure Quencher Tumbler. Hurry, we're sure the IceFlow Tumbler is going to sell out too once word gets out about how good it is. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

