Cyclists Swear by This Quick-drying Shirt to Keep Them 'Cool on the Hottest Days' — and It’s Only $27

Much like the bike you choose, your activewear can seriously make or break your cycling tour. This is especially true in the summertime, when you’ll want workout clothes that will keep you cool and protected from the sun. If your cycling gear isn’t up to par, then consider this your sign to add the Spotti Cycling Shirt to your cart.

An Amazon best-seller, the high-performing jersey shirt is made with quality materials and thoughtful features so you can hit the bike path and trails in total comfort. And, it comes with a pretty affordable price tag.

To buy: amazon.com, $27

With its short-sleeve silhouette and lightweight construction, the Spotti Cycling Shirt provides coverage from the sun while ensuring that you don't feel weighed down. It also possesses impressive quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties, so when things do get sweaty, you'll still feel cool and comfortable enough to finish your trek strong. Plus, you can unzip the front to get more airflow. And, if you're tired of your shirts riding up while you're cycling, we have good news: this one has an elastic hem and silicone grip so it will stay in place.

The Spotti Cycling Shirt has the brand's logo in a reflective font on the front and back for high visibility and is available in several bright, neon colors. But, its greatest features are the innovative back pockets, which offer the perfect stash spots for your smartphone, keys, wallet, protein bars, and other essentials. The trio of pockets have elastic closures to ensure that your gear won't fall out while you're biking.

Shoppers can't stop raving about the Spotti Cycling Shirt in their reviews. One customer shared, "The jersey itself is great and the back pockets are deep enough to be usable. My phone does not stick out unlike many jerseys, which have too shallow pockets." Another cyclist wrote, "While wearing this, you are very visible… I used it in 90-plus degrees Fahrenheit weather in sunny Florida, with no wicking or breathability issues during a two- to three-hour ride."

Similarly, a third shopper mentioned, "I had it on yesterday on a 39-mile ride [in Florida] and it was great. My body didn't sweat as much as usual." They also noted that it made "a big difference in the sun." Chiming in, another reviewer said that it keeps them "cool on the hottest days," and an Amazon customer followed up, adding, "I just took this on a 30-mile ride in 95-degree Fahrenheit heat and it stayed dry almost the entire time, and it is very light and breathable. The pockets are great for grabbing my reading glasses if I need to check my phone, and the high visibility coloring definitely gets drivers attention."

Start the summer biking season with the right apparel, and grab the Spotti Cycling Shirt at Amazon before your next big ride.

