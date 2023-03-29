This Iconic Hotel on the Italian Riviera Reopens in June With a Gorgeous Refreshed Pool Area and One of the Most Over-the-top Suites in Italy

You might not need another reason to visit the Italian Riviera this summer, but Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino is giving you one anyway. When the famed Portofino property opens for the season on June 8, it will debut the first phase of a multiyear restoration led by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The renovation includes updates to one of its signature suites, the iconic pool, and the property's pool grill.

“Splendido is an icon, and so our approach to the project was similar to that of a portrait painter, creating a design centered on the building and one that is as much a restoration as a rejuvenation,” interior designer Martin Brudnizki said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. (The hotel is a restored 16th-century monastery that has welcomed celebrities over the years. Elizabeth Taylor reportedly honeymooned at the hotel, and Ava Gardner has a suite named after her.)

Drawing inspiration from the coastal villas in Italy's Liguria region, Brudnizki incorporated local materials into the renovation — from Carrara and Lavagna marble to Albisola ceramics. "It was important [that] the design situates guests in Portofino, creating that comforting feeling of being at a friend’s holiday home while allowing them to experience the beauty, art, and life of this magical place," Brudnizki said.

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

One of the property’s signature accommodations is the Baronessa Suite; it has a large bedroom with a king-size bed, a separate living room, a private terrace, and direct access to the hotel's pool. The suite's redesign includes new upholstery, locally sourced antique furniture and decor pieces, and a statement chaise lounge. "We looked to the local flora and fauna and architecture for influences while also championing Ligurian craft to ensure the [room] felt luxurious as well as contextual," Brudnizki said.

The hotel is home to two restaurants and a cocktail bar. Splendido Grill — the eatery next to the pool — also received a refresh that will be unveiled when the property reopens. New elements include hand-painted tiles, Murano glass pendant lights, Bonacina chairs, and custom bone china.



Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

The pool restoration was overseen by landscape designer Marco Bay, who matched the heated, saltwater pool to the blue and green colors of the bay it overlooks. The adjacent pool area features a warm palette of pink, red, and white stones.



Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

Rates at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino start at $2,480 per night. Make your booking at belmond.com.