This Iconic Hotel on the Italian Riviera Reopens in June With a Gorgeous Refreshed Pool Area and One of the Most Over-the-top Suites in Italy

Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino, reopens this summer with a reimagined pool area and a suite by famed designer Martin Brudnizki.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023
Exterior view of Splendido, a Belmond Hotel in Portofino, Italy
Photo:

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

You might not need another reason to visit the Italian Riviera this summer, but Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino is giving you one anyway. When the famed Portofino property opens for the season on June 8, it will debut the first phase of a multiyear restoration led by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The renovation includes updates to one of its signature suites, the iconic pool, and the property's pool grill.

“Splendido is an icon, and so our approach to the project was similar to that of a portrait painter, creating a design centered on the building and one that is as much a restoration as a rejuvenation,” interior designer Martin Brudnizki said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. (The hotel is a restored 16th-century monastery that has welcomed celebrities over the years. Elizabeth Taylor reportedly honeymooned at the hotel, and Ava Gardner has a suite named after her.)

Drawing inspiration from the coastal villas in Italy's Liguria region, Brudnizki incorporated local materials into the renovation — from Carrara and Lavagna marble to Albisola ceramics. "It was important [that] the design situates guests in Portofino, creating that comforting feeling of being at a friend’s holiday home while allowing them to experience the beauty, art, and life of this magical place," Brudnizki said.

Rendering of Baronessa suite in Splendido in Portofino with pink and pastel hues and balcony terrace.

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

One of the property’s signature accommodations is the Baronessa Suite; it has a large bedroom with a king-size bed, a separate living room, a private terrace, and direct access to the hotel's pool. The suite's redesign includes new upholstery, locally sourced antique furniture and decor pieces, and a statement chaise lounge. "We looked to the local flora and fauna and architecture for influences while also championing Ligurian craft to ensure the [room] felt luxurious as well as contextual," Brudnizki said.

The hotel is home to two restaurants and a cocktail bar. Splendido Grill — the eatery next to the pool — also received a refresh that will be unveiled when the property reopens. New elements include hand-painted tiles, Murano glass pendant lights, Bonacina chairs, and custom bone china.

Rendering of dining area at the grill

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

The pool restoration was overseen by landscape designer Marco Bay, who matched the heated, saltwater pool to the blue and green colors of the bay it overlooks. The adjacent pool area features a warm palette of pink, red, and white stones.

Aerial view of pool and view of the coast with boats in Portofino, Italy

Courtesy of Belmond Hotels

Rates at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino start at $2,480 per night. Make your booking at belmond.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Petit St. Vincent Resort
It List: The Best New Hotels 2012
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Classic view of Hallstatt with ship at sunrise, Salzkammergut, Austria
25 Most Beautiful Places in Europe — From Colorful Small Towns to Secret Beaches
Card Placeholder Image
World's Top 50 Hotels 2015
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
A distinctive pink and white Piaggio Ape surrounded by plants and flower outside the Belmond Castello di Casole hotel in Tuscany, Italy
Live La Dolce Vita at These Stunning Tuscan Hotels and Villas
Interior of the Promenade and the Artists Bar at The Dorchester, London
The Dorchester Is One of London's Most Iconic Hotels — and It's Getting a Major Redesign for the First Time in 30 Years
Rendering of exterior of Montage Healdsburg
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
Beautiful natural view of the Bay of Paraggi in Santa Margherita Ligure, Mediterranean seacoat near luxury sea resort Portofino, Italy
This Laid-back Coastal Italian Town Has the Charm of Portofino Without the Crowds
View from a guest room terrace at Hotel Poseidon in Positano
22 Amazing Family-run Hotels in Italy — From Mountain Inns to Seafront Palaces
Aerial view of Presidential Overwater Villa at Conrad Bora Bora Nui
The 15 Most Luxurious Villas You Can Rent Around the World Right Now
The Piazza del Quadrilatero at the Portrait Milano
Italy's Fashion Capital Has a Brand-new Luxury Hotel — Housed in a Church Dating Back to the 1500s
Fairmont Tangier exterior seen at night amongst the cityscape
This Moroccan City Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2023 — Thanks to This Stunning New Hotel