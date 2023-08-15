Spirit's Latest Sale Has $45 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, More — and It Ends Tonight

The fare sale is valid on tickets for travel between Aug. 26 and Nov. 8.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Published on August 15, 2023
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado
Photo:

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

It’s a summer of savings as low-cost airlines continue to roll out the deals.

Spirit Airlines' “Save On Your Next Getaway” fare sale is currently offering discounted tickets starting at $45. The fares, which include taxes and fees, serve popular routes and destinations such as Las Vegas, Orlando, and Nashville. 

Travel + Leisure looked into it and found popular one-way flight deals including:

  • Burbank, CA to Las Vegas, NV - $45 
  • Charlotte, NC to New York, NY (LGA) - $45
  • Chicago, IL to Tampa, FL - $45
  • Cleveland, OH to Miami, FL - $45
  • Columbus, OH to Orlando, FL - $45
  • Las Vegas, NV to Denver, CO - $45
  • Los Angeles, CA to San Antonio, TX - $61

The fare sale is valid on tickets for travel between Aug. 26 and Nov. 8 with some date restrictions such as no Friday or Saturday travel. To purchase eligible fares, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. EST on Aug. 15. Spirit advises that additional fees may apply for baggage and other amenities. 

Earlier this summer, Spirit Airlines celebrated 30 years of service at Orlando International Airport by announcing the launch of several investments into the passenger experience. These upgrades include self-service bag drop, and photo & biometric scanning to provide speedier service to passengers. Spirit shared in the announcement they check over 8,000 bags a day at the Orlando Airport. 

In August, Spirit Airlines released their quarterly earnings which revealed that demand for tickets has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, in part because of the amount of travelers heading overseas.

“However, once the international summer travel season ends and kids go back to school, we anticipate that demand will shift back towards domestic,” Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said on the earnings call, “This should mean a more normal pricing and demand environment for the peak holiday travel periods in the fourth quarter." 

