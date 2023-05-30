Spirit's Latest Sale Has $34 Flights to Miami, Myrtle Beach, and More — but You Have to Book ASAP

With the summer travel season now underway, travelers looking to snag a last-minute flight deal just got a lucky break thanks to a new fare sale.



Spirit Airlines' new sale, called “Water You Waiting For,” offers discounted airfares to popular summer destinations including New York, Nashville, Orlando, and Atlantic City, with fares starting as low as $34 one-way. The fare sale provides additional savings for members of the Spirit $avers Program.

The sale ends at midnight on Wednesday. It's worth noting that the limited number of discounted fares in this sale are subject to additional taxes, fees, and surcharges, according to Spirit’s website. The fare sale is only valid only on flights operating on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between June 7 and July 8.



Some of the top one-way deals include:



New York, NY (LGA) to Orlando, FL only $42 for members, and $45 for non-members

Chicago, IL to Myrtle Beach, SC only $71 for members, and $75 for non-members

Boston, MA to Miami, FL only $36 for members, and $39 non-members

Nashville, TN to Ft. Lauderdale, FL only $36 for members, and $39 for non-members

Philadelphia, PA to Myrtle Beach, SC only $55 for members and $59 for non-members

Before booking, travelers should understand that the Spirit $avers Program has a $69.95 annual fee, so it may be cheaper to book the non-member rate.



The fare sale offers discounts on over 80 different flight routes spanning popular cities such as Dallas/Ft Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford, CT, Houston, TX, Louisville, KY, Memphis, TN, New Orleans, LA, Norfolk, VA, Pensacola, FL, and more.



Spirit Airlines was recently named “Value Airline of the Year'' by Aviation Week Network's Air Transport World. Spirit operates air travel to 90 destinations across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, according to the airline's route map.

