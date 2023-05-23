Spirit's $54 Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — How to Book

Spirit Airlines is putting travel on sale ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with fares starting as low as $54 each way.

The airline’s summer sale tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24, but are only valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 30 through July 4, according to Spirit. A 7-day advance purchase is required to take advantage of the sale.

Fares start at $54 each way, but are even lower (starting at $44 each way) for members of Spirit’s Saver$ Club.

Travelers can fly between Atlanta and Baltimore, Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach, Boston and Miami, Chicago and Orlando, and more starting at just $54 each way. Or fly between New York City and both Miami and Fort Lauderdale starting at just $69 each way.

Spirit also has amazing deals to Las Vegas with flights to Sin City starting at just $54 from Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more.

Spirit is a low-cost airline and fares are subject to limited availability and additional terms. Passengers must also pay extra for things like baggage fees on top of the fares.

In addition to a cheaper fare, travelers who join the airline’s Saver$ Club, which can be purchased for a yearly fee, receive discounts on baggage, seat selection, and more.

But even non-members can now access those perks with Spirit’s new status-matching program, which the airline introduced last month. The program allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

The sale comes ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is expected to be one of the busiest on record. In total, 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel and nearly 3.4 million of them are expected to fly.

It also comes as the cost of international flights are up nearly 40 percent compared to last summer.