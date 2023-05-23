Spirit's $54 Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — How to Book

Tickets must be booked by Wednesday at 11:59 ET.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Photo:

Courtesy of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is putting travel on sale ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with fares starting as low as $54 each way.

The airline’s summer sale tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24, but are only valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from May 30 through July 4, according to Spirit. A 7-day advance purchase is required to take advantage of the sale.

Fares start at $54 each way, but are even lower (starting at $44 each way) for members of Spirit’s Saver$ Club.

Travelers can fly between Atlanta and Baltimore, Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach, Boston and Miami, Chicago and Orlando, and more starting at just $54 each way. Or fly between New York City and both Miami and Fort Lauderdale starting at just $69 each way.

Spirit also has amazing deals to Las Vegas with flights to Sin City starting at just $54 from Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more.

Spirit is a low-cost airline and fares are subject to limited availability and additional terms. Passengers must also pay extra for things like baggage fees on top of the fares.

In addition to a cheaper fare, travelers who join the airline’s Saver$ Club, which can be purchased for a yearly fee, receive discounts on baggage, seat selection, and more.

But even non-members can now access those perks with Spirit’s new status-matching program, which the airline introduced last month. The program allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

The sale comes ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is expected to be one of the busiest on record. In total, 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel and nearly 3.4 million of them are expected to fly.

It also comes as the cost of international flights are up nearly 40 percent compared to last summer.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The entrance to the TSA pre check line at JFK airport
It Just Got Easier for Families to Pass Through Airport Security Together — Here’s Why
Overhead view of a woman travel planning on a laptop
This Vacation Calculator Will Show You How Much You Need to Save for Your Next Trip
Elk cow, calves & bull in Yellowstone National Park
Why Yellowstone National Park Visitors Should Be Extra Careful Around Elk Right Now
JetBlue, American Airlines planes
U.S. Judge Orders JetBlue, American Airlines to End Codeshare Partnership — What That Means for Travelers
A Spirit Airlines A320 landing at Portland International Airport into a setting sun.
Spirit's $50 Flight Sale With Tickets to Miami, Las Vegas, and More Ends Tomorrow
An airplane flying above downtown Los Angeles
Breeze Airways' $39 Flight Sale Has Tickets to Los Angeles, Charleston, Fort Myers, and More
Tula sale tout
Travelers Say This Affordable, Cooling Eye Balm Is Their ‘Go-to’ for De-puffing After a Flight
Star Wars: Galactic Starcrusier room mock up
Disney World's Immersive 'Star Wars' Hotel to Close Less Than 2 Years After Opening — How to Visit Before It's Gone
A crowd near Delta's check-in counters at Boston Logan International Airport
How to Actually Prepare for Busy Airports This Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Delta Exec
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport
Delta’s CEO on the White House’s Airline Compensation Plan — and Why It Will End up Costing Passengers More Money
Travelers are dropped off at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA
This Airport Just Ranked 'Angriest' in the U.S. — Here's Why
A woman packing her things into a suitcase at home before traveling
Where Travelers Are Spending Their Money This Year — and Where They’re Skimping
Travelers looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
The White House's Airline Compensation Rule Is Meant to Protect Passengers — but Will It Ultimately Lead to More Expensive Airfare?
An illustration of airplanes at the airport
Save 50% on Hotels Around the World and $100 on Flights With Hopper’s Summer Sale
A monorail zips past flower displays during the Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot at Walt Disney World
Teachers Can Score $92-rooms at Disney World Hotels This Summer — Here's How
A Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) identity verification machine at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI)
Airport Security Is About to Get Way Faster Thanks to New Technology Being Used by TSA