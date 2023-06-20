Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights to Miami, New Orleans, and More for As Low As $48 — and No Blackout Dates

The sale ends on Wednesday.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Photo:

Courtesy of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is making it easier to travel this summer with a huge sale with fares to popular destinations starting as low as $48 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 27 through Sept. 20, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. And the best part: there’s no blackout dates.

“We want to help our Guests ring in the summer with deals that make it easier to travel and create new memories that will last well beyond the season,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Travelers can enjoy even more savings throughout their journey with our great deals on vacation packages this summer.”

Fly between Atlanta and Miami, between Austin and Las Vegas, between Chicago and New Orleans, between Nashville and Orlando, and more starting at just $48 each way. Or pay a bit more to fly cross country with trips between Philadelphia and Oakland, CA, starting at just $66 each way, and trips between Chicago and San Diego starting at just $95 each way.

Travelers who book the sale can also save up to 50 percent off Spirit Vacation packages at all-inclusive beach resorts in destinations like Montego Bay and Cancun. To take advantage of that deal, travelers must book before June 29 and travel between Sept. 4 and Oct. 31.

And those who belong to Spirit’s Saver$ Club — a yearly membership program in which travelers receive discounts on baggage, seat selection, and more — can book flights during the sale for even cheaper with one-way fares starting as low as $36.

In general, Spirit is a low-cost airline and typically charges passengers extra for things like baggage fees on top of its fares. But this year, Spirit made it even more comfortable to fly by introducing a new status-matching program, which allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Christmas at Disney World and Disneyland
Score Up to 30% Off Walt Disney World Hotels for the Holidays
Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Announces Plans for Commercial Flights to Space This Summer — What to Know
Colombia
Delta Just Announced New Routes to These Popular South America Destinations
An Alaska Airlines airplane in flight
Alaska Airlines Launches New Routes to Palm Springs, Miami, More
Amtrak Coast Starlight (Los Angeles to Seattle) in Moorpark, California
Kids Ride Free With Amtrak's Latest Sale — When to Book
A young woman look out a plane window smiles
This Is the Safest Country for Solo Travelers in 2023, According to a Study
Aerial panorama of the Pacific Coast Highway hugging the beach and curving between the ocean and the town of Malibu, California.
Malibu's Secret Beach for the Wealthy Is Opening to the Public After 40 Years
Pilots in an aircraft cockpit
All New U.S. Planes Will Be Required to Have This Safety Feature — What to Know
Pacaya Waterfall in Buena Vista del Rincon National Park in Costa Rica
American Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America
Target Made By Design Carry-on Sale Tout
The ‘Perfect Carry-on’ That Travelers Say Fits 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Is on Sale at Target Now
Promenade at marina of Bridgetown, Barbados.
United Is Expanding Its Nonstop Service to This Popular Caribbean Island
A Breeze Airways plane taxies to its gate at the San Bernardino International Airport
This Airline Sale Has One-way Tickets to Great U.S. Summer Destinations — Starting at $31
Travelers at a busy John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York
These U.S. Airports Have the Longest Wait Times — Plus, the Ones With the Shortest Lines
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
This Airline Sale Has Flights From the U.S. to London, Rome, Berlin, and Paris for Less Than $200 — but You Have to Book Soon
Aerial view of Amtrak/IDTX 4629 and Siemens Venture Trainset in a Chicago Yard
This Popular Amtrak Route Will Now Go More Than 100 Miles per Hour — Cutting Down Travel Time by Nearly 2 Hours
Amazon Nurse Approved Crocs Tout
These Comfy, Nurse-approved Shoes Finally Won Me Over, and They’re Perfect for Travel