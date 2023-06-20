Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights to Miami, New Orleans, and More for As Low As $48 — and No Blackout Dates

Spirit Airlines is making it easier to travel this summer with a huge sale with fares to popular destinations starting as low as $48 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21, is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 27 through Sept. 20, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. And the best part: there’s no blackout dates.

“We want to help our Guests ring in the summer with deals that make it easier to travel and create new memories that will last well beyond the season,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Travelers can enjoy even more savings throughout their journey with our great deals on vacation packages this summer.”

Fly between Atlanta and Miami, between Austin and Las Vegas, between Chicago and New Orleans, between Nashville and Orlando, and more starting at just $48 each way. Or pay a bit more to fly cross country with trips between Philadelphia and Oakland, CA, starting at just $66 each way, and trips between Chicago and San Diego starting at just $95 each way.

Travelers who book the sale can also save up to 50 percent off Spirit Vacation packages at all-inclusive beach resorts in destinations like Montego Bay and Cancun. To take advantage of that deal, travelers must book before June 29 and travel between Sept. 4 and Oct. 31.

And those who belong to Spirit’s Saver$ Club — a yearly membership program in which travelers receive discounts on baggage, seat selection, and more — can book flights during the sale for even cheaper with one-way fares starting as low as $36.

In general, Spirit is a low-cost airline and typically charges passengers extra for things like baggage fees on top of its fares. But this year, Spirit made it even more comfortable to fly by introducing a new status-matching program, which allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.