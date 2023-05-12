Spirit’s $49 Sale Has Flights to Florida, California, and More — for One Day Only

Spirit Airlines is celebrating mom with a last-minute spring flight deal that has tickets starting at just $49 each way.

The sale, which must be booked by Saturday, May 13, at 11:59 p.m., is valid on travel from May 20 through June 27, Spirit shared with Travel + Leisure. There are no blackout dates, but the sale is not valid for travel on Fridays or Sundays.

“This deal helps our Guests make new memories with loved ones, whether they are flying to spend time with their mother or other important women in their lives, the gift of travel makes these experiences possible,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L.

Fly between Atlanta and Chicago, Austin and Las Vegas, Baltimore and Orlando, Boston and Miami, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, and more starting at just $49 each way. Or splurge on mom with a trip to Atlantic City with flights starting at just $54 from West Palm Beach, or on a trip to Las Vegas with flights from Miami starting at just $76.

Spirit Airlines typically offers bare-bones tickets for super low prices and charges for add-ons like seat assignments and luggage.

But flying on the airline may be more comfortable than ever since the carrier introduced a new status-matching program last month. The program allows travelers with access to dozens of other loyalty programs to receive perks like free checked bags and seat selection.

For travelers who don’t take advantage of the sale, it is still possible to treat mom and save big. Some of Spirit’s lowest fares can actually be found at the airport — and can amount to a savings of about $23 per ticket each way.

Beyond cheap flights, travelers hoping to treat mom this weekend should check out T+L’s gift guide featuring options to suit every travel-loving mother.