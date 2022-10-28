Spirit Airlines is getting in the Halloween spirit with a flight sale that has one-way flights for as low as $39 to destinations across the country.

The low-cost carrier is offering discounted one-way fares for travel from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The deal can be purchased from Oct. 30 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 1.

“Savvy travelers know the best ‘treats’ come in the form of extra-low fares on flights, and that’s what we’re offering with this special Halloween deal,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand, and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “It gives our Guests a chance to close out their 2022 travel plans with savings that will give them more to spend at their destination.”

Travelers can pay just $39 to fly between Atlanta and Baltimore, Austin and Fort Lauderdale, Boston and Fort Myers, Burbank and Las Vegas, Dallas and Tampa, and more.

Travelers looking to experience New York during the holidays can fly from Detroit, Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, and more starting at just $39. Or for a few more dollars take a flight from Charlotte starting at just $46 one-way and flights from Los Angeles starting at just $95 one-way.

And on the West Coast, travelers can experience California’s beaches with flights to Los Angeles starting at just $39 from Denver and Las Vegas, $44 from Salt Lake City, and $64 from Chicago.

The sale is not valid on Friday or Sunday departures, and is not available on Nov. 23 and Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving weekend).

Spirit Airlines typically charges extra for both carry-on and checked luggage, which is limited to no more than 40 pounds. Travelers are allowed to bring one personal item for free.

In addition to the sale, Spirit also offers a Saver$ Club, which costs $69.95 per year to join and comes with perks like up to 50% off checked bags and less expensive seat selection.

In July, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the United States. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.