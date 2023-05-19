News Spirit's $50 Flight Sale With Tickets to Miami, Las Vegas, and More Ends Tomorrow The fares are valid on flights from May 26 through June 28. By Michael Cappetta Michael Cappetta Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dave Alan/Getty Images Travelers looking to book a last-minute summer getaway may now have a lucky ticket for a discounted deal — but no for long. Spirit Airlines is offering a limited-time fare deal called “Escape for the Weekend” with tickets as low as $50 to popular destinations including Las Vegas, Orlando, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta. The low-cost carrier is offering over 50 deals on one-way tickets from major cities. The deal expires at 11:59 pm EST on May 20, 2023. The fares are valid on flights from May 26, 2023 through June 28, 2023. Spirit shares that the fares are subject to limited availability, additional terms, and baggage fees apply on top of the fares. Members of Spirit’s Saver$ Club are eligible for additional savings, according to the announcement. Spirit has an online calculator to help travelers determine the amount they will be charged for baggage fees. Earlier this year, Spirit Airlines announced new technologies using artificial intelligence to aid with the busy summer travel season, including optimizations for flight scheduling and reliability. To help with the ongoing surge in travel, Spirit also announced they have plans to hire as many as 4,000 new employees, according to a release from March. Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season, is expected to be a record-setting, according to a new report from AAA, which projects that over 42.3 million Americans are likely to travel more than 50 miles. With millions of people traveling for the holidays, airfares have also reached new heights, according to a previous report from Travel + Leisure. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit