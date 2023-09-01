Spirit's End-of-summer Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for Just $45 — When to Book

The sale must be booked by Sept. 5.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on September 1, 2023
A Spirit Airlines airplane at an airport tarmac
Photo:

Courtesy of Spirit Airlines

The summer may be winding to a close, but the savings are just heating up with Spirit Airlines’ end-of-summer sale that has one-way flights starting at just $45.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 5, is available for fall travel from Sept. 9 through Nov. 8, Spirit shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is not available for travel on Fridays or Sundays. 

“The joys of travel and experiencing new destinations with family and friends shouldn’t be limited to the summer. This new offer gives our Guests a chance to save and make it easier to travel this fall,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand, and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “With an extended booking period available all Labor Day weekend, there’s plenty of time to choose which of our many destinations to visit and book flights at this limited-time low fare.”

Travelers can fly between Atlanta and Chicago, between Boston and Orlando, between Dallas and Baltimore, between Las Vegas and Denver, between Miami and Philadelphia, and more starting at just $45 each way. For a bit more, fly between New York City and Myrtle Beach starting at just $58 each way, or between Chicago and Phoenix starting at just $49 each way.

The sale also offers cross-country travel for less with flights between Los Angeles and Newark starting at just $109 each way and flights between Las Vegas and Baltimore starting at just $110 each way.

Low-cost carrier Spirit offers a bare-bones ticket and charges extra for things like baggage and seat assignments. However, the carrier does offer a paid yearly membership program, the Spirit’s Saver$ Club, which offers members discounts on those added costs. 

This year, the airline also introduced a new status-matching program, which gives travelers access to those same types of benefits for a fee.

Another little-known secret is it’s often cheaper to purchase tickets for Spirit at the airport since the airline waives its passenger usage fees for customers who book in person. In general, passengers who purchase their tickets in person can save around $23 per ticket each way.

