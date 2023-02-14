Spirit's Valentine's Day Sale Has $44 Flights Until Tomorrow

Travelers have until midnight to book.

Published on February 14, 2023
Spirit Airlines is in a loving state of mind with a Valentine’s Day sale that has flights starting as low as $44 each way.

The sale, which can be booked from 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 14 to 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 15, is available for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Feb. 21 through May 3, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. Travelers must purchase at least a week before they plan to fly.

“We wanted to treat our Guests with deals on flights and vacation packages they are destined to love,” Lania Rittenhouse, the vice president of guest experience, brand and communications for Spirit Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “For gift givers with memorable experiences in mind, travel is always a great opportunity to explore a new destination and culture together.”

Fly from Atlanta to Chicago, Boston to Miami, Dallas to Philadelphia, Denver to Los Angeles, New Orleans to Las Vegas, New York to Houston, and more starting at just $44. Or splurge a bit on a trip from Tampa to Atlantic City, which starts at $75, or from Orlando to Salt Lake City, which starts at $105.

Travelers who are members of the airline’s Spirit Saver$ Club can access these flights starting even lower at only $34. The membership, which costs $69.95 per year, also comes with up to 50% off checked and carry-on bags, less expensive seat selection, discounted shortcut security, and discounted shortcut boarding.

Spirit Airlines typically offers bare-bones tickets for super low prices and charges for add-ons like seat assignments and luggage. The Florida-based carrier operates about 500 flights every day and flies to more than 60 destinations within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Last year, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion in a merger that would make the airline the fifth largest in the United States. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and isn't expected to close until the first half of 2024.

